Historical Society elects 2 to board

The Jefferson County Historical Society held its membership meeting July 23 at First Presbyterian Church.

President Lela R. Murray called the meeting to order. Recording Secretary Sue Trulock read the minutes from the last meeting. Treasurer Kenneth Theis gave the treasurer's report.

At the last board meeting, Murray appointed a nominating committee: Sue Merritt, Sue Trulock and Joannye Crabb to nominate two candidates for the board. At the membership meeting, Merritt presented the two candidates they had chosen: Sharon Wyatt to fill the vacancy left by John Mitchell who passed away, and Kenneth Gray, whose term had expired and was up for reelection. The two candidates were elected by a unanimous vote, according to a news release.

Rex Nelson, senior editor of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, presented a program on "Arkansas, a Paradox."

Harvey McCone displayed part of his large collection of World War II memorabilia. Approximately 25 members and guests attended.

The next meeting of the society will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 10 at First Presbyterian church's chapel. The program will be on World War II and the National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. The guest speaker will be Phillip McMath, a historian and author from Little Rock. The public is invited to attend.