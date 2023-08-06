Housing for the homeless outlined in county plans

LITTLE ROCK -- The Pulaski County government unveiled on Thursday preliminary designs for permanent, affordable housing for people coming out of chronic homelessness.

The preliminary designs are part of the county's effort to develop the Pulaski County Community Village on Green Road in southwest Pulaski County.

The designs show different styles of tiny homes and a proposed site plan for phase one of the village. Phase one plans also include a health center and gathering hall.

Roger Marlin, chairman of the Community Village's advisory committee, said that by the end of all five phases, officials expect 400 homes in the village.

Plans call for the tiny homes to include a covered porch, bedroom, living area and kitchenette. The schematic design also shows the village to have a communal kitchen and restrooms throughout the neighborhood. Phase two includes plans to create an operations manual with county oversight. Phase three has the county preparing a request for proposal for nonprofits.

A 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization will be responsible for overseeing the village, and the county expects to launch the request for proposal in the fall. According to Marlin in a separate interview, the request for proposal will essentially seek a nonprofit to "operate and manage the village."

Marlin said that the county is making progress on the project.

"I would say we are in both steps two and three right now," Marlin said in a news release earlier Thursday. "Now that we have the master plan designed, we can work with the procurement on developing the RFP."

Work crews have started to lay the foundations.

"I'm excited for the progress we're making," Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde said in the news release. "We just closed bidding last week for the dirt work on the project and expect to start work on that in the next few weeks."

Marlin and the advisory committee hope the announcement of the plan will garner interest from potential volunteers, designers and architects for the tiny homes. Marlin emphasized that the village will serve as an opportunity for different architects to show off their creativity in the engineering and design of the tiny homes.

"We have had a lot of design professionals and engineers demonstrate interest in the project," Marlin said in an interview.

Marlin said that officials expect more interest from engineers, architects, and design professionals in the near future.