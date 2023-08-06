Isaac Villegas of Alpha and Omega Funeral Home in El Salvador saw no choice but to "jump on this trend" as he takes Barbie mania to an extreme, offering pink metal coffins with cloth linings decorated with pictures of the doll, and 10 have sold.

Alan McKenna, a Scottish explorer, said the hope is to inspire a new generation of enthusiasts as the Loch Ness Centre issues a call for "budding monster hunters" and volunteers to join the search for the fabled Nessie.

Kristin Harila of Norway said "I have done my part" as she announced she is retiring after becoming the fastest climber to scale the world's 14 highest mountains, and she plans to take up running, in the mountains of course.

Thomas Bolkcom and his fiance in Luther, Mont., at the base of the Beartooth Mountains, got a late-night wake-up call from their dog Maizey when a black bear broke into their house, whereupon he killed it with a handgun and a warden determined it was justified in self-defense.

John Swartz of Pennsylvania says he's paying a lot more attention to his surroundings after an encounter in his garage, with a growling bear throwing him against the shelving units and biting him on the head before he escaped back to his house.

Vincenzo La Porta of Italy, a top-100 fugitive on the lam for 11 years, was captured while riding a motor scooter on a Greek island, police said, after he was spotted in a photo of fans celebrating the Napoli soccer squad clinching his home country's top league championship.

Vero Aguilar and 13 other workers at the Cinnabon in the Northridge Fashion Center in California filed a civil rights complaint and began a three-day strike to protest the franchise's ban on gay Pride flags.

Brigitte Bandit of Austin said her community "will not be used as a scapegoat or a distraction by politicians" as a group of drag performers and LGBTQ+ rights advocates filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block a Texas law that it says targets drag shows, and even ballet and cheerleading.

Jayson Blair, an ex-journalist famously fired for fabricating stories, is the top donor to an online fundraiser for the family of the suspect in Gilgo Beach, N.Y., serial killings, saying he can relate to their struggles, and "I just thought that I want to be a part of helping them get back on their feet."