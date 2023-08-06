John McEuen shares the nitty gritty of ‘Will the Circle Be Unbroken’ Aug. 12 at the Aud

At a time when every movie is a remake and cover songs sometimes out-chart the originals, it's not unheard of for an artist...
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
John McEuen shares the nitty gritty of ‘Will the Circle Be Unbroken’ Aug. 12 at the AudJohn McEuen comes back to classic songs by Monica Hooper | Today at 1:00 a.m.
John McEuen and The Circle Band will present “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at The Auditorium in Eureka Springs. The show will revist Nitty Gritty Dirt Bands “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” recorded 51 years ago. McEuen and company will share images and stories on stage between songs with special guest Rodney Dillard. (Courtesy Photos)
Print Headline: Revisiting The ‘Circle’
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT