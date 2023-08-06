This is conservative?

In an article in last Sunday's Democrat-Gazette titled "State's LEARNS Act takes effect this week" on the front page of the Arkansas section, we find this quote: "In March, [Gov. Sarah] Sanders signed Act 237, the LEARNS Act, into law, which Sanders called 'the biggest, most far-reaching, conservative education reform in America.'"

Remember "far-reaching" and 'conservative" when you read another story on the front page of the same edition titled "More than 80 schools apply for vouchers."

There is a list of approved applicants and one of these is The Huda Academy. The article had the following description of the private school: "The Huda Academy in Little Rock, also an approved applicant school, states on its website that it 'was established in 2000 to promote education and create an environment based on Islamic principles of character, courage and compassion.'

"'The Huda Academy boasts one of the strongest Qira'ah (Qur'an recitation) programs in the nation with the kids starting to read from the Qur'an as early as first grade,' states the website, also noting: 'Girls are required to wear the hijab during Quran/Islamic Studies classes and during salat. ... Wearing a kufis is optional for boys.'"

When the governor said "most far-reaching," I now understand what "most far-reaching" means when you are talking about using our state's tax money for tuition to this school. And as far as being conservative, I could only imagine what Jerry Falwell's Moral Majority would have said about this.

LEE ROY BREWER

Batesville

Help me understand

I firmly believe that for a democratic republic to function, folks from "both sides" of the political divide need to listen to each other. We often have trouble even understanding how our political opponents develop their opinions. If you are a Donald Trump loyalist, please answer the following questions.

1. Of 86 witnesses cited in the latest federal indictment of President Trump, none are Democrats. Most are his former supporters (lawyers and aides working very closely with him). So, how do you see this as a Democrat-led "witch hunt"?

2. Our former president has shown a pattern of claiming "voter fraud" (2005, when "The Apprentice" did not win any Emmys, Obama's 2012 re-election, Ted Cruz's win in the 2016 Iowa caucus, and even the 2016 election that he won). Trump's lawyers contested most of the 2020 results through our legal system, and his claims were repeatedly found to lack credibility, often by Republican judges. So, how do you see his claims regarding the 2020 election as legitimate?

This is not a rhetorical rant; I truly want to understand those of us with differing views. Help me out.

ROBERT MORTENSON

Fayetteville

Displeased by breach

Reading Bob Reynolds' thoughtful column on the provision in LEARNS that allows our tax money to be diverted to religious schools reminded me of an idea I had a while back: a citizens' revolt in the form of our refusing to pay state income tax.

I've always been glad to pay my share of the tax burden for the greater good, but I, a sinful, seminary-educated Christian, am very displeased by what I believe to be a breach of the principle of separation of church and state, something I value, as did our founders.

ARNOLD HOLTBERG

Hot Springs Village

The right thing to do

Forty-nine years ago, almost to the day, President Richard Nixon was told by leading Republicans to resign. These leaders--U.S. Sen. Barry Goldwater, R-Ariz., U.S. House Minority Leader John Rhodes, R-Ariz., and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Hugh Scott, R-Pa.--made it clear to the embattled Nixon that he faced all-but-certain impeachment, conviction, and removal from office in connection with the Watergate scandal.

There was once a Republican Party that respected the "rule of law" and expected its leadership to be honorable and morally strong, and that taking the necessary steps for "the greater good" was a core belief. They were unafraid of their constituents and acted on sound decisions, knowing it "was the right thing to do."

JIM LEWIS

Lincoln

Gender in Oklahoma

So, do I understand correctly, that now when a child registers for school in Oklahoma, instead of checking a box for "male" or "female," they will be choosing between "person whose biological reproductive system is designed to produce ova" or "person whose biological reproductive system is designed to fertilize the ova of a female"?

Seems rather wordy, but at least it might lead to the necessity of some early sex education classes. Think that was the true intent?

MARLA GLADWIN

North Little Rock

On a slippery slope

Where are the laws concerning adults checking out books from libraries--or buying books from bookstores--which are "inappropriate" for children if these people are parents? Do these books have to be locked away in a cabinet when not being read so the children will not be inadvertently exposed to such materials? Will these parents be fined or jailed for their criminal behavior? What about TV? Will it be illegal for parents to own televisions because there are plenty of programs which would be considered "inappropriate"? Should a parent who gives a child a cell phone which has Internet capabilities be arrested? No radios?

Where does it end?

JULIA FOSTER

Monticello