LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Engineering contracts for street and drainage work approved | Little Rock Zoo employees to get new radios

Street, drainage resolution OK'd

Contracts for professional engineering services related to bond-funded street and drainage projects will go forward as a result of a resolution the Little Rock Board of Directors approved on Tuesday.

The measure authorizes City Manager Bruce Moore to execute agreements with 10 firms for surveying, design and on-call construction phase services.

Collectively, the contracts are worth up to nearly $1.6 million, according to the resolution.

The planned street and drainage improvements will be funded by an initial cycle of bond proceeds tied to a successful August 2022 referendum in which Little Rock voters authorized extending the collection of 3 mills.

Radio equipment approved for zoo

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday approved spending up to nearly $79,000, plus taxes and fees, to obtain handheld radios, hardware and accessories for the Little Rock Zoo.

A resolution authorizes the city manager to enter into an agreement with Arkansas Valley Communications for the purchase.

"The Little Rock Zoo is in need of new radio communications equipment, as the current equipment is dated and does not meet the full needs of the facility," a memo from the city manager's office said. "In addition, more radios are needed than the current inventory."