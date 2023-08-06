Live music: Exile performs in Fort Smith; Robert Rauch rocks Roland casino

Country-rock band Exile perform their hits including "I Don't Want To Be A Memory," "Give Me One More Chance," "She's A Miracle," "Crazy For Your Love," "Hang On To Your Heart" and "I Can't Get Close Enough" starting at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. Tickets start at $39 at Ticketmaster.

Hotel California performs the hits of The Eagles at 7:30 p.m Aug. 19, and Breaking Grass plays at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at ArcBest.

ELSEWHERE

Robert Rauch Band plays at 9 p.m. Aug. 11 at Cherokee Casino & Hotel, 109 Cherokee Blvd. in Roland, Okla.

Trey Taylor and Who Shot JR perform for an Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fundraiser starting at 6 p.m. Aug. 12; Christian Parker plays at 8 p.m. Aug. 14; Triston Marez plays at 8 p.m. Aug. 19; The Bynum Project with Jackie Darlene performs at 8 p.m. Aug. 26 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. majesticfortsmith.com.

Loud and Local Fest with Sabertooth, Fist of Rage, South Aberdeen, FaceDancer, Oklahoma Blood and Dragons Keep starts at 5 p.m Aug. 11 at the Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St., Muskogee, Okla. Tickets are $12. facebook.com/MuskogeeCivicCenter.

Troy Marlin plays at 8 p.m. Aug. 11; Thru It All plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 18; Shady Oak Tree plays at 8 p.m. Aug. 19; Mud Lung, Mammoth Caravan, Stash Hag and Ghost Hollow play at 8 p.m. Aug. 26 at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

Buck Cherry plays at 6:30 p.m Aug. 23; Flatland Cavalry plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 20; Phillip Phillips performs Oct. 27; Josh Abbott Band plays at 8 p.m. Nov. 3; Donnie Baker performs at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

Fort Smith Jazz Jam is Aug. 17; Oreo Blue performs at 1 p.m. Aug. 20 for the monthly blues jam at The Bakery District, 70 S. Seventh St. in Fort Smith.

Live music starts at 6 p.m. Thursdays and at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at JJ's in Fort Smith. Performing this month are: Tory Eatmon on Aug. 8; Jimmy Stengel on Aug. 9; Zach Cole on Aug. 10; Goodluck Slim Aug. 11; Homestead on Aug. 12; Jason Campbell Aug. 15; Fats Marley Aug. 16; George Brothers Aug. 18; Troy Edwards Band Aug. 19; Ava Earnhart Aug. 23; Brett & Terri Aug. 24; Chris Backer Band Aug. 25; Dirty Flannel Shirt Aug. 26; Gary Hutchison Aug. 29; Jason Campbell Aug. 30 and JT Hubbard on Aug. 21. jjsgrill.com/livemusic-fortsmith.majesticfortsmith.com.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.