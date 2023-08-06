Local notes





VetFest

The Fayetteville VA will host the PACT Act Summer VetFest from 3 to 7 p.m. Aug. 8 at the VA Fayetteville Medical Center, 1100 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville, outside of Building 21.

In addition to food, music and many fun activities, the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks' PACT Act Summer VetFest is a summer gathering for veterans and their families to learn more about the PACT Act and VA health care and benefits they have earned and deserve.

The Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022 is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances during their military service.

"We want all Veterans and survivors to apply today for their PACT Act benefits," said Medical Director George Velez, DHA, MBA, FACHE. "Our staff will be at this event to help Veterans apply, enroll in VA health care, and learn more about VA services."

While there is no deadline to apply for PACT Act-related benefits, there is urgency. Veterans and survivors who apply for benefits or submit an "Intent to File" by August 9, 2023 will have their benefits (if granted) backdated to August 10, 2022, the day that President Biden signed the PACT Act into law.

Information: va.gov/pact.com.

Auditions

Trike Theatre is holding auditions for youth ages 12 to 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 19 and 26 at the theatre, 902 S.W. Second St. Suite E in Bentonville. Those auditioning need to only attend one Saturday of auditions.

Advanced Production is a 9 month program that will meet from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays beginning in September. Students will learn advanced theater skills designed to prepare them for theatre at the college and professional level. The spring will conclude in a student produced 10 minute play festival. Prior theatre experience is required. Students auditioning should prepare two 1-minute contrasting monologues.

Trike is also holding auditions for adult and youth performers ages 8 to 18 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 19 and 26 at the theatre. Those auditioning need to only attend one Saturday of auditions.

Season shows include Bear State of Mind by Ashley Edwards, The Velveteen Rabbit adapted by James Still and Journey to Oz by Christopher Parks.

Actors should prepare two 1-minute contrasting monologues. Singers/actors should prepare one 1-minute monologue and 16-32 bars of a song.

Information: email justin@triketheatre.org, info@triketheatre.org or bit.ly/trike-auditions.

Hay crowned

Miss Arkansas International, Anna Claire Hay, 20, of Fayetteville, was crowned Miss International 2023 on July 28 at the annual Miss International Pageant. The event took place at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort & Convention Center, Kingsport, Tenn., featuring contestants from around the world competing in four categories, including interview, fitness-wear, fun fashion, and evening gown.

The International Pageants' system is the only platform-based competition, emphasizing each contestant's community service work with 40 percent of the competition score based on knowledge of and work with her platform. During her reign, Hay will promote the value of mentorship through her Power of ONE philosophy that encourages young adults to take on this role for the next generation in a variety of ways.

Hay will graduate this year from the University of Arkansas with both a bachelor and master degree in Exercise Science and will begin medical school in 2024. She's also a model for Ashley Lauren, a modern and elegant evening wear brand. As part of her impact as Miss International 2023, Hay plans to launch a mentorship program within the International Pageant's system, which also hosts the Miss Teen International and Miss Pre-Teen International competitions.

Information: miss-international.us.

Writers' Colony

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow will present The Art of Facilitating Workshops, a Zoom workshop from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 12, featuring instructors Caryn Mirriam-Goldberg and Joy Roulier Sawyer.

The Art of Facilitating Workshops will help you discover some of the best practices for facilitating community-building sessions -- ones in which people feel free to take healthy creative risks, listen more deeply to both each other and their own writing, and craft powerful prose or poetry. Good facilitation is an art -- one every word-lover needs in order to lead effective and powerful groups, workshops, and meetings.

The class fee is $35 per person and all proceeds benefit the WCDH scholarship fund.

Information: (479) 253-7444, writerscolony.org/events or email director@writerscolony.org.



