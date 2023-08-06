Renowned opera singer David Daniels and his h u s ba n d have plead-e d g u i l ty to sexually assaulting a n o t h e r s i n ge r i n Ho u s to n . Daniels, 57, of Ann Arbor, Mich., and Scott Walters, 40, entered the pleas Friday after a jury was assembled for their trial on first-degree felony charges of aggravated sexual assault. Both pleaded guilty to sexual assault of an adult, a second-degree felony, and were sentenced to eight years’ probation and required to register as sex offenders. Daniels, Walters and their attorney declined to comment after the hearing. They were charged in 2019 after Samuel Schultz filed a criminal complaint in 2018 alleging the two assaulted him in 2010 after he met them at a Houston Grand Opera reception while he was a graduate student at Rice University. Schultz said he was invited to their apartment and given a drink that led him to slip in and out of consciousness, and he said he awoke alone and naked. Daniels, a countertenor, was fired as a University of Michigan professor and was removed from a San Francisco Opera production of Handel’s “Orlando” after sexual assault allegations by a student at the university in 2018.

m Actress Leah Remini, a former longtime member of the Church of Scientology who has been highly critical of the organization since leaving it in 2013, filed suit against the church last week seeking to end what she said were the “mob-style tactics” it had used to harass and defame her. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Superior Court in Los Angeles County, lists the church as a defendant along with its Religious Technology Center, which the church describes as an organization formed to preserve, maintain and protect the religion; and David Miscavige, chair of the center’s board and leader of the church. “For 17 years, Scientology and David Miscavige have subjected me to what I believe to be psychological torture, defamation, surveillance, harassment and intimidation, significantly impacting my life and career,” Remini said. “I believe I am not the first person targeted by Scientology and its operations, but I intend to be the last.” The suit says that she has been “under constant threat and assault” as a result of her public departure from Scientology, and she is seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages for economic and psychological harm. The church called the lawsuit “ludicrous and the allegations pure lunacy,” and described the move as Remini’s “latest act of blatant harassment and attempt to prevent truthful free speech.” During her three-decade acting career, Remini, 53, has appeared in dozens of TV shows, most notably as Carrie Heffernan in nine seasons of the CBS sitcom “The King of Queens.”



