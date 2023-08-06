No time to waste for waste disposal as Eco-Vista Landfill in Tontitown fills up
Landfill expansion uncertain; leaders mull waste disposal options
by
Maggie Green
|
Today at 1:00 a.m.
Houses are seen June 25 on Arbor Acres Road beside the Eco-Vista Landfill in Tontitown. The landfill run by Waste Management is filling up, and Tontitown residents are hoping to block expansion plans.
(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)
The only major landfill in the region is filling up, and Tontitown residents oppose any expansion.