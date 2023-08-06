HORSE RACING

Dutrow ends Grade 1 drought

White Abarrio won the $1 million Whitney by 6 1/4 lengths on Saturday, giving trainer Rick Dutrow his first Grade 1 victory since returning to horse racing after serving a 10-year suspension. The win, on Dutrow's 64th birthday, earned White Abarrio an automatic berth in the Breeders' Cup Classic in November at Santa Anita. The colt paid $22.40 to win. White Abarrio ran nine furlongs in 1:48.45. Zandon was second, while 2-5 favorite Cody's Wish was another 3 3/4 lengths back in third at Saratoga. In 2011, Dutrow had his license revoked for 10 years by New York officials after being charged with numerous medication and administrative violations. He fought the suspension until exhausting all of his legal appeals in 2013. His last Grade 1 victory was in 2012, also at Saratoga.

MOTOR SPORTS

Nemechek wins for 5th time

John Hunter Nemechek raced to his fifth NASCAR Xfinity Series victory this year, pulling away over the last seven laps after making contact with a teammate early in the competition Saturday at Michigan International Speedway. Josh Berry was second, followed by Brandon Jones and Ty Gibbs, who was bumped from behind by Nemechek, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, on Lap 12. Nemechek, in the No. 20 Toyota, led 65 of the 125 laps on the two-mile oval and went ahead for the second and final time on Lap 103. Following a seventh caution, he stayed up front with little resistance from the field. Nemechek pulled into a first-place tie in the standings with Richard Childress Racing's Justin Hill, who was 11th at Michigan and lost a 14-point lead.

McLaughlin claims pole

Scott McLaughlin won his second consecutive pole Saturday at the Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, Tenn., and the first on a street course this season for Team Penske. The New Zealander, currently fifth in the points race, will be looking for his second win this year today. He came in second here to countryman Scott Dixon "by a nose" a year ago.

FOOTBALL

Cowboys, safety reach deal

The Dallas Cowboys and safety Malik Hooker agreed Saturday on a $24 million, three-year contract extension. Hooker was entering the final year of a two-year contract he signed with the Cowboys after a disappointing four-year career with Indianapolis, which drafted him 15th overall in 2017. Hooker's time with the Colts was marred by injuries, but he has stayed healthy since joining Dallas. Hooker has played 31 games over the past two seasons after being limited to 36 games with the Colts.

GOLF

Two tied for Wyndham lead

Lucas Glover and Billy Horschel started the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C., as long shots to advance to the PGA Tour postseason. Now they have reason to think about winning. Glover had great control Saturday, hitting every fairway and missing only one green, on his way to an 8-under 62. That gave him a share of the lead with Horschel, who fought his swing toward the end and still managed a 63. They were at 18-under 192, one shot ahead of 36-hole leader Russell Henley. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore shot a 73 on Saturday and stands at 1-under 209.

Boutier surges with a 66

Celine Boutier took a three-shot lead at the Women's Scottish Open after posting a 6-under 66 in the third round on Saturday. Boutier, who won the Evian Championship last Sunday, had eight birdies and two bogeys in her round. The 29-year-old Frenchwoman is 13 under overall. Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit (66) is tied for second with Swede Maja Stark (72). Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) turned in a 72 on Saturday and is at 1-over 217.

Wolff, Puig share LIV lead

Matthew Wolff made enough birdies to offset a few mistakes Saturday for a 3-under 67 that gave him a share of the lead with David Puig at LIV Golf-Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. The third and final round is wide open on the Old White course at Greenbrier Resort, with nine players separated by only two shots.

TENNIS

Top seed falls in DC

Coming off a pair of first-round exits at the past two Grand Slam tournaments, Maria Sakkari was not necessarily anticipating a terrific showing at the DC Open. So how does a victory over the event's No. 1 seed and a run to her first final of the season sound? Sakkari let a huge lead disappear Saturday but recovered to take the last four games and beat top-seeded Jessica Pegula 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 in the semifinals. Next up will be a meeting against No. 3 seed Coco Gauff, a 19-year-old American, for the championship today. Gauff advanced with a far more straightforward 6-3, 6-3 victory over defending champion Liudmila Samsonova.

John Hunter Nemechek crosses the finish line to win a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)



Justin Allgaier's pit crew works during a pit stop in a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)



Justin Allgaier (7); Sam Mayer (1); Chandler Smith (16); Ty Gibbs (19) and Austin Hill (21) battle for position during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

