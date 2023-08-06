OPINION | PAPER TRIALS Arkansan testing her dubious culinary skills on national ‘Worst Cooks’ competition

There are things that Allegra Melton does very well. She's an accomplished barrel racer and played on state high school championship volleyball and soccer teams. She played basketball in college and is a model and a personal trainer.

But cooking? Maybe not so much. The 25-year-old Melton, who grew up in Weiner and Jonesboro, says she has actually set fire to a kitchen while attempting to cook and accidentally gave an ex-boyfriend food poisoning with one of her meals.

She's trying to improve her culinary skills, though, which is why she is one of 16 contestants on "Worst Cooks in America: Love at First Bite," the eight-episode series that debuts at 7 p.m. today on Food Network. Competitors will try to impress celebrity chefs-mentors Anne Burrell and Jeff Mauro during this romance-themed kitchen boot camp, with the most-improved cook winning the $25,000 grand prize.

"I never learned how to cook," Melton said with a laugh last month from Virginia Beach, Va., where she has lived since February. "When I was growing up if I wasn't barrel racing I was in the gym, so there was a lot of fast food when we were coming home from games at night, a lot of popcorn and nachos. I was just always on the go."

Melton admits that she's got a pretty serious competitive streak, and the idea of winning $25,000 was a big reason she submitted an audition tape featuring her shopping for groceries and mangling a salmon dish to the show.

The first meal she made on the program included duck breast, green beans and potatoes.

"We were supposed to render this duck fat and I didn't even know the term rendering," she says.

Shallots were also included in the dish.

"You had to cut the shallots as uniform as possible. They were adamant that you could not burn your shallots or it would ruin the whole dish. So of course, I burned my little shallots."

And for someone accustomed to competing on the court or in the rodeo arena, a TV studio/kitchen filled with other inexperienced cooks was a challenge.

"We were all just doing our best. You've got all these characters around you and you're just trying not to get burned alive by the person beside you," she laughs.

Melton is one of a trio of Arkansas women currently appearing on televised competitions. Little Rock fashion designer Korto Momolu is competing on Bravo's "Project Runway All Stars" and Jennifer Maune of Little Rock is among the contestants on Season 13 of MasterChef on Fox.

Melton's "Worst Cooks" experience has helped transform her cooking prowess, she says.

"I am such a good cook now. I love to cook. This was like a real-life culinary class, and I was getting trained by Chef Ann and Jeff Mauro. It was amazing."

