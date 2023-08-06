100 years ago

Aug. 6, 1923

FAYETTEVILLE -- The 36th annual Confederate reunion and home coming celebration will be held at Memorial park, near Prairie Grove, Wednesday and Thursday. An elaborate program has been arranged for the celebration. An old-fashioned fiddler's contest, with prizes to the best fiddler, second best fiddler, best fiddling family, youngest fiddler, oldest fiddler, ugliest fiddler, handsomest fiddler, best fiddler duet, and other classifications has been arranged. Old fiddlers from all over this section will compete. Such tunes as "Arkansaw Traveler," "Turkey in the Straw," "Irish Washerwoman," Soldier's Joy," "Swanee River," "Forked Deer," "Popped Goes the Weevil," "Home, Sweet Home" and "Dixie," will be played. Well known speakers for the two-day celebration include Dr. Charles Hillmanbrough, John Tillman, Senator B.H. Greathouse and others.

50 years ago

Aug. 6, 1973

MENA -- Ernest E. Terry, 51, of near Mena was attacked and killed Sunday by a Charolais bull which belonged to him, Polk County Coroner Hartzell Geyer said. Geyer said Terry left his home about 10 a.m. and that when he had not returned in the afternoon his wife went searching for him and found his body about 4 p.m. in sparse woods near the house. A coroner's jury was summoned and ruled the death accidental, Greyer said. A funeral for Terry will be by Geyer-Qullin Funeral Service of Mena.

25 years ago

Aug. 6, 1998

FULTON -- A Hempstead County man riding in a pickup was killed Monday when the truck crossed the Interstate 30 median northeast of Texarkana and collided with a tractor-trailer rig, state police said. Police said Willie C. Jackson, 22, of Fulton was riding in a pickup driven by Chester Ray Stuart, 40, also of Fulton, who apparently lost control of his westbound truck about 8 p.m. about 5½ miles from the Texas line. The pickup crossed the median and struck the passenger side of the front of an oncoming 18-wheeler driven by Joel Garner Jr., 35, of Dover, S.C., police said. Garner was not hurt, but Stuart was injured and taken to a Texarkana hospital, police said.

10 years ago

Aug. 6, 2013

Pavement repairs will require a lane closure Wednesday on Interstate 40 in North Little Rock, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said. The work will be performed at the Young Road overpass, which is just east of the Crystal Hill overpass at mile marker 149. It was the scene of a March 7 crash when it was hit by a tractor trailer, killing the driver and damaging the bridge, shoulder and roadway. The shoulder, the bridge and guard rails have been repaired. Work is now focusing on the travel lane. It will require the westbound outside lane to close between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting, the department said. Crews will be sawing cuts into the pavement in preparation to remove the damaged sections. The removal of those sections and the placement of new steel and concrete will be carried out next week. The department said it will have an update when the work is scheduled. Traffic will be controlled using warning signs and barrels.