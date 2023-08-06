Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Spotlight

Peaceful talks the beginning of better understanding and community

by April Wallace | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Sister Simone Campbell with Two Friends co-owners Rachel Stuckey-Slaton and Monica Diodati and Blake Worthey, who works their coffee bar. Campbell stopped at the local independent bookstore to have conversations about the issues of the region and what gives Northwest Arkansans hope. NWA Democrat-Gazette/April Wallace

A group of Northwest Arkansas residents joined Sister Simone Campbell, the 2022 Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, in conversation at Two Friends Bookstore...

Print Headline: Peaceful talks the beginning of better understanding and community

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT