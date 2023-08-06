Police say two crashes on roads kill 2, hurt 4

Two people were killed and four more injured in wrecks on Arkansas roads Friday evening and early Saturday, according to preliminary fatality reports from Arkansas State Police.

An unidentified minor died about 5:20 p.m. Friday when the 2020 Chevrolet they were driving west on Arkansas 26 near Gum Springs veered into the opposite lane and struck a 1989 Mack semi-truck head-on.

The driver of the Mack, Terry McKinnon, 56, of Prescott, and passenger Kenneth McKinnon, 62, also of Prescott, were hurt in the crash and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Justin Tomlinson, 31, of Little Rock, was killed about 4:40 a.m. Saturday when the 2007 Yamaha R1 motorcycle he was riding east on Arkansas 294 in rural Pulaski County with Brittany Williams, 39, of Conway, was struck by a 2005 Ford Explorer that veered into the opposite lane.

Williams and Princeton Staples, 35, of Jacksonville, who was the driver of the Ford, were hurt in the collision and taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Troopers investigating each of the crashes reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.