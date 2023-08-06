Pope visits Fatima, prays for peace

FATIMA, Portugal -- Pope Francis visited the Portuguese town of Fatima on Saturday to pray for peace at a shrine known for apocalyptic prophesies of hell, peace and Soviet communism that have found new relevance with Russia's war in Ukraine.

But for the third time of his trip to Portugal for World Youth Day, Francis ditched his prepared remarks and didn't even recite a prayer written for the occasion pleading for peace. The prayer had been expected to be a highlight of Francis' visit to Fatima, given the shrine's century-old affiliation with exhortations of peace and conversion in Russia.

Francis instead "prayed silently for peace, with pain," while meditating for a long period before a statue of the Virgin Mary, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said. And the Vatican later tweeted the prayer.

On Saturday, an estimated 200,000 turned out for Francis' visit, packing the central esplanade long before the red-tinted moon set and the sun rose. Nearby wildfires turned the sky smoky black and sent ash snowing down on the crowd.

Francis' visit marked a side trip from his main program in Lisbon to preside over the World Youth Day Catholic festival. The featured protagonists in Fatima were also young, including some young people with disabilities who read aloud prayers and young inmates who were allowed to attend.

Babies were out in force, as parents offered them up to Francis to bless as he looped through the crowd in his popemobile.

Fatima has long captivated Catholics, because of its blending of mystical, Marian apparitions, apocalyptic prophesies about the rise and fall of Soviet communism and the death of a pope. While Saturday's wildfires and related ashfall were easily explained, they also harked back to another element of the Fatima phenomenon, an unusual weather phenomenon known as the "Miracle of the Sun."

Vatican Media had said before the trip Francis would pray for peace in Ukraine and the world while in Fatima.

In the prayer tweeted by the Pontifex account but not read aloud, Francis didn't name either country but consecrated the church and world, "especially those countries at war," to Mary. "Open paths where it seems that none exist," he wrote. "Loosen the tangles of self-centeredness and the snares of power."

Fatima Bishop Jose Ornelas made a prayer for Ukraine explicit in his remarks.

"We associate ourselves to Your Holiness' prayer for peace, for which this sanctuary is profoundly identified, thinking in particular of the war in Ukraine and so many other conflicts in the world," he said.

In explaining the changes, Vatican spokesman Bruni said Francis "always addresses firstly the people he meets, as a shepherd, and speaks accordingly." The 86-year-old Francis often deviates from his prepared remarks, even more when speaking in his native Spanish. Bruni denied the changes had any other serious reason, including with his eyesight.

Saturday was perhaps the most grueling day of his five-day visit to Portugal, given the round-trip helicopter ride to Fatima and a planned prayer vigil that wasn't expected to begin until his usual bedtime in Rome.

To give him more rest before the vigil, the Vatican planned to move up an afternoon encounter with his fellow Jesuits, Bruni said.

This morning, Francis is to preside over a final, outdoor Mass -- on a day when temperatures in Lisbon are expected to top 104 degrees -- before returning to the Vatican.