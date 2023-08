Middle linebacker Riley Ross (11) reaches to block a pass intended for wide receiver Mason Ogulin (23), Friday, August 4, 2023 during a practice at Tiger Stadium at Bentonville High School in Bentonville. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Bentonville Coach Jody Grant said his team has answered some of the bigger questions it faced during its first week of preseason drills. The... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Tigers get physical in first week

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content