PROFILE | Cassie Riddick is using her platform as Ms. Arkansas Wheelchair to empower other single parents

It's amazing that Cassie Riddick is alive at all, let alone that she can speak and uses her voice so effectively to help...
PROFILE | Cassie Riddick is using her platform as Ms. Arkansas Wheelchair to empower other single parentsAfter overcoming a number of seemingly insurmountable challenges, Cassie Riddick is determined to enact changes for single, disabled parents by April Wallace | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Ms. Wheelchair Arkansas Cassie Riddick of Siloam Springs, seen in her home Thursday, July 20, 2023, is representing Arkansas at the national Ms. Wheelchair America competition August 28 through Sept 3. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)
