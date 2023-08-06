Pulaski County’s July homicide total of 10 is higher than 2022, but annual total still lags

Law enforcement in Pulaski County investigated 10 homicides in July, making the month deadlier than last July, when eight deaths were reported in the midst of a year marked by historically high numbers of killings, but not as dangerous as July 2021, when 12 people lost their lives, data showed.

Little Rock police investigated seven of the deaths while North Little Rock police investigated one and Pulaski County deputies investigated two.

Despite exceeding the monthly number of killings reported last July, 2023 has so far been less deadly than either of the previous two years, data showed. In the county as a whole, 55 homicides had been reported as of Friday, 25% less than the 73 investigated by that date last year and 7% less than the 59 reported by that date in 2021.

Most of July's homicides were reported in Little Rock, the state's most populous city. Last year, the capital city reported 81 homicides, setting a record that surpassed the previous high water mark set in the 1990s, a decade noted for its high rate of homicides in Little Rock.

So far this year, however, homicides are down in Little Rock. As of Friday, the department's officers had investigated 34 deaths, a decrease of 32% from the 50 killings reported in the city by that date in 2022 and a 15% drop from the 40 tallied by that date in 2021.

As of Friday, North Little Rock police have investigated 13 slayings so far this year, one less than the 14 reported by that date last year and no change from that date in 2021. More than 20 homicides have been reported in North Little Rock in each of the past three years, with 2020 being the first year in which more than 20 killings had been reported in the city since 1990.

The two homicides investigated by Pulaski County deputies in July represented half of their homicide toll so far this year. As of Friday, the agency had investigated two less deaths than that date in 2022 and one less than that date in 2021.

The majority, 70%, of the homicides in July were shooting deaths, while one was reported as a strangulation death, another as a death caused by blunt force trauma and in a third case the cause of death had not been released by authorities as of Saturday. As of Friday, 80% of 2023's homicides involved guns.

All of the victims in July's killings were men, and all but one were Black. So far this year, of the 52 victims whose race had been released, 41, or about 79%, were Black, while 10, or about 19%, were white. One was Hispanic. Men made up 49, or 89%, of the year's victims.

The youngest of last month's slain was 16 and the oldest was 56. So far this year, the average age of a homicide victim in the county has been about 32 years old.

The first killing of the month came on the evening of Independence Day, when Little Rock officers responding to a report of a shooting at the Pine Plaza apartments at 3801 Baseline Road located Jalen Johnson, 26, of Little Rock, shot. He died on the scene.

Ollie Jones, 39, of Little Rock, the man who called 911, told officers that he had been in a heated argument with Johnson because Johnson was shooting off fireworks in a way Jones thought was unsafe, an arrest affidavit stated.

He told police that as the argument continued he returned to his apartment and armed himself with a pistol in his pocket. When Johnson reached into his pockets, Jones said, he drew his gun and fired, thinking Johnson was reaching for a gun of his own.

Police did not find any weapon on Johnson's person, the affidavit states. They arrested Jones shortly after Johnson's death.

Johnson pleaded innocent to a count of first-degree murder on July 5, and he was released on a $100,000 bond July 7, court documents show.

Pulaski County deputies on July 10 investigated after Donnell Peterman, 56, was found dead on East 39th St. in College Station, about 2 miles south of Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field.

Investigators noticed that someone had gone through Peterman's pockets and turned them inside out, and eventually questioned Charles Pepper, 47, who said he got into a dispute with Peterman and then strangled him.

Deputies located some of Peterman's belongings inside Pepper's apartment on 39th Street, leading them to arrest Pepper.

Pepper pleaded innocent to a capital murder charge on July 12, court records showed, and was held in the Pulaski County jail without bail on Saturday, an online inmate roster showed.

Two Little Rock brothers, 29-year-old Broderick Ray and 36-year-old Brandan Ray, were killed July 11 in a shootout with father and son Tryon Nutt, 54, and Tyree Waters, 22, in a dispute over a matter police have not made public, an arrest affidavit shows.

Officers who arrived at the scene of the shooting outside 2113 South Pine St. were eventually able to make contact with Nutt, who had been wounded in the foot and told police that he had been trying to prevent the disagreement between his son and the Ray brothers from turning violent.

However, evidence from a witness and video footage of the shooting showed Nutt armed with a rifle following Waters, who approached the siblings with a gun, the affidavit states.

It wasn't entirely clear who fired first, but after Broderick Ray fell to the ground injured, Waters can be seen standing over him and firing at least four more shots into him, the affidavit states. Brendan Ray attempted to shoot Waters, but Nutt opened fire on the older sibling, chasing him when Ray tried to flee the fight.

Gunfire wounded Brendan Ray, who was on the ground when Waters moved to him and shot him at least five more time, the affidavit states. The city's ShotSpotter shot detection system picked up at least 43 shots in the exchange.

Police arrested Nutt after he gave his statement and located Waters, who fled the scene, two days later. Both father and son pleaded innocent to two capital murder charges, court documents showed, and were held without bail in the Pulaski County jail on Saturday afternoon, an online inmate roster showed.

Pulaski County deputies on July 13 investigated the death of Kijuan Comic, 38, who was found dead in the 4100 block of East 37th Street in College Station, although authorities had not released his cause of death on Saturday.

Broderick Hardman, 44, was arrested the next day and charged with first-degree murder in Comic's death. He pleaded innocent to the charge July 17, court records showed.

Hardman had a 4-year-old girl with him when he was arrested in North Little Rock who was the subject of an AMBER Alert after her guardian discovered her missing. Authorities have said the girl went willingly with Hardman, who is her great uncle.

He was held in the Pulaski County jail on Saturday afternoon in lieu of a $500,000 bond, an online inmate roster showed.

Little Rock police on July 15 responded to The Villas at 65th apartment complex at 5001 West 65th St., where they located Walter Hair Jr., 37, who had been shot and died of his wounds at an area hospital.

Investigators spoke with Derrick Weaver, 39, who was located at a different hospital being treated for a gunshot wound in his neck that police determined was from the same shooting incident. Police judged that the shooting stemmed from a dispute over a drug deal, an incident report stated.

Weaver exercised his right not to speak to police without his attorney present, and police turned the case file over to a prosecutor, who will determine whether criminal charges against Weaver are warranted, a process known as file review.

On July 24, Little Rock officers responded to 801 E. Roosevelt Road, were they located Joseph Cessor, 26, a homeless resident of Little Rock, dead.

Investigators determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma, but authorities had not released any information on a suspect in the killing as of Saturday afternoon.

North Little Rock police on July 29 responded to the 1200 block of Graham Avenue, where they located Ja'Corey Holliman, 16, fatally shot. Authorities had yet to release any information on a suspect in Holliman's killing.

Also on July 29, Little Rock police responded to a shooting at an E-Z Mart at 11724 Rainwood Road where Eligiah Lucas, 26, was found fatally shot.

Investigators questioned Harris Martin, 23, in connection to the shooting, but he was released without charges and the case file was with a prosecutor in the file review process.

It wasn't clear how or if the two men knew each other, a police incident report states, but they lived in separate apartment complexes on Green Mountain Road a few blocks from the convenience store.

Little Rock police on July 30 responded to a shooting near the Road Runner convenience store at 800 Broadway that left Patrick Jordan, 20, dead shortly before 4 a.m.

Witnesses told police that they had been hanging out in the parking lot of the William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum when police dispersed them, and that they were near 800 Broadway when a Mercedes-Benz that had also been at the library parking lot drove past and someone inside opened fire, according to an arrest affidavit. An off-duty Pulaski County deputy also reported seeing the vehicle leave the scene.

Police used video surveillance footage to track the movements of the Mercedes-Benz, which is owned by Overdis McKenzie Jr., 19, between about 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., observing it leave the parking lot, fire at Jordan and then drive toward McKenzie's Hatfield Drive address, the affidavit states.

Officers arrested McKenzie later that day, and he told them that he was at the parking lot hanging out with "some military friends," the affidavit states, when he went to the Road Runner to pick up a friend named "Kell."

"Kell" was the one who opened fire on the crowd at the convenience store with a "Draco," an AK-47-style pistol, killing Jordan, McKenzie said.

McKenzie later picked Mickell Taylor, 19, out of a lineup as "Kell," the affidavit states, and police viewed text message conversations between the two that night, leading to the arrest of Taylor. It was not clear from the affidavit why Taylor would have wanted to shoot Jordan, or if he was even the intended target.

Both men pleaded innocent to charges of capital murder on July 31, court records showed, and McKenzie faced an additional count of misdemeanor fleeing for which he had not yet entered a plea Saturday. Both were held in the Pulaski County jail Saturday afternoon without bail, an online inmate roster showed.

As of Friday, Little Rock police have arrested suspects in 20 of their 31 homicide investigations this year, with some of the investigations having multiple victims. Two more had been closed by exception because the suspected killer died by suicide, while three more were in file review.

In North Little Rock, police had arrested a suspect in eight of 13 homicide investigations as of Friday, while another case was in file review.

Pulaski County deputies had made arrests in all four of their 2023 homicide investigations as of Friday.

Sherwood police and Jacksonville police, who each investigated one homicide earlier this year, had made arrests in each of their investigations as of Friday.

Arkansas State Police in May investigated a double homicide on Arkansas 161 near Scott in Pulaski County, but had yet to release any suspect information in those killings as of Saturday afternoon.