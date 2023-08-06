Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Real estate transactions

Today at 2:31 a.m.

Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded July 3-7.

Arkagas, LLC to Filmore Evan Smith; The Filmore Evan Smith Living Trust, Tract A-RA, Schoolwood, $2,085,000.

Jason Everett; Sarah Everett to Siya Properties, LLC, 501 Millwood Circle, Maumelle. Pt W/2 NW 33-3N-13W, $1,275,000.

Thomas Reilley to Jason Bowman, 2014 N. Arthur St., Little Rock. L4 B3, Altheimer, $890,000.

Ashley M. Moore; Michael W. Lyles to Shinho Thomas Kang; Julie Marie Windholz, 2308 N. Arthur St., Little Rock. L8 B6, Altheimer, $889,000.

Pilgram Rest Missionary Baptist Church to National Property Holdings, LLC, 21811 Ark. 365 North, North Little Rock. L1, Dayspring Church, $875,000.

Merica Financial, LLC; Taylorized Properties, LLC to Span Holding, LLC, 11524 Fairview Road, Little Rock. L5, Fairview Park, $800,000.

Charles Drew Keathley; Ashley Jordan Keathley to Gregory Argetsinger; Isabel Argetsinger, L108 B136, Chenal Valley, $799,000.

Schlereth Family, LLC to Saaki 4, LLC, 2711 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Ls21-22 B4, Young's Park, $750,000.

Gary Houston; Gary C. Houston; Gary Clint Houston; Elizabeth Houston; Elizabeth B. Houston; Beth Houston to MSKW, LLC, Ls1-3 B7, Ls5-6 B8 & Blk 7, Union Depot; Ls2-3, House Industrial, $725,000.

Gregory B. Smith; Frances Elizabeth Lyons to Blake Lewis; Sarah Lewis, 8 Fontenay Circle, Little Rock. L28 B5, Chenal Valley, $665,000.

Emilie Reno; Kent R. Reno to Ernest Peters; Donna Peters, 48 Corlay Drive, Little Rock. L40 B66, Chenal Valley, $662,500.

Zata Group, LLC to Elite Home Design, LLC, 2 Beau Rivage Court, Little Rock. Ls1-2, Beau Rivage, $608,594.

KD Capital Investments, Inc. to Medhavi Honhar; Ankur Varma, 18 Belles Fleurs Circle, Little Rock. L40, Belles Fleurs, $597,000.

James Robert Barber, III; Catherine Jean Barber; Rob And Cate Barber Living Trust to James Andrew Barton; Robyn Barton, 225 Lake Valley Drive, Maumelle. L36 B6, Maumelle Valley Estates, $587,103.

Copper And Kind, LLC to AHKK Enterprises, LLC, 5101 McClanahan Drive, North Little Rock. L11 B4, Somers Commercial Park, $575,000.

Linda Leigh Flanagin; Dagny Revocable Trust; Linda Leigh Flanagin to Jeff Fuller Homes, LLC, 5400 Stonwall Road, Little Rock. L14 B20, Newton, $565,000.

Michael R. Spinks; Lynne H. Spinks to Jumin Sunde; Sarah Sunde, 24514 Kanis Road, Little Rock. Pt NW NW 32-2N-14W, $514,800.

Schlereth Family, LLC to La Rocca, LLC; Texas Street, LLC, L4 B82, Original City of Little Rock, $500,000.

Traci M. Belton to BGRS, LLC, L5 B57, Chenal Valley, $500,000.

Claudine M. James; Rommel E. James to Kent Clifford Weiand; Ashley Suzanne Weiand, 9916 Oak Heights Drive, Sherwood. L70, Miller Heights, $490,000.

Jerald Martin to Matthew Duvall; Brie Alter, 3705 Doral Drive, Little Rock. L1R B17, Pleasant Valley, $489,000.

Sandesh R. Prabhu; Nayana Prabhu to Amy Juliet Ezell; David Ezell, 13601 Foxfield Lane, Little Rock. L12 B12, Woodlands Edge, $488,000.

Abacus Financial Services, LLC to City of Little Rock, Lot C-1, Rainwood Forest Replat- Morgan, $470,000.

Hong-Yu Li; Jennifer J. Zhao to Joe Jose, 17 Kanis Creek Place, Little Rock. L36, Kanis Creek, $467,000.

R. Craig Stotts; The R. Craig Stotts Living Trust to Robert Raymond Bemus, 7624 Garden Way Drive, Sherwood. L14 B4, Gap Creek, $450,000.

Richard L. Ramsay; P. Clair Ramsay to Jennifer R. Pierce; The Broadview Drive Trust, L2, Jernigan, $450,000.

Richard L. Ramsay; P. Clair Ramsay to Jack D. Grundfest; Kathryn S. Grundfest; Jack and Kathy Grundfest Trust L2, Jernigan, $450,000.

April Stussy to Judith Kanu; David Samuel, 5 Fox Chapel Court, Little Rock. L55, Pleasant Heights Phase I, $392,500.

Bret A. Weatherford; Julia A. Weatherford to Lindsey R. Childress; Aaron D. Childress, 323 Maranes Circle, Maumelle. L1101, The Country Club of Arkansas Phase 12, $389,000.

Billy Ray Flaherty; Wilma Flaherty to Steven John Elliott; Debbie Elliott, 5 Eds Lane, Little Rock. L25 B1, Valley Ranch Phase II, $389,000.

Phillip Johnson to Paul R. Talley, 4 Arnold Palmer Drive, Maumelle. L1 B6, Maumelle Club Manor, $372,000.

Tommy Wise-Ehlers; Alexandra M. Wise-Ehlers to Christina Styer, 14912 Pride Valley Road, Little Rock. L8 B2, Kanis Creek, $367,500.

A Paradise Home Builders, LLC to Rodney D. Thomas; Angela Thomas, 7916 Kanis Oaks Drive, Little Rock. L15R, Kanis Village Phase I Replat, $363,500.

Robert Bemus to Vic Winchell; Barbara Sue Winchell, 9401 Millers Gardens Cove, Sherwood. L10, Millers Gardens Patio Homes, $363,000.

Kristen Adams; The S. Jean Adams Living Trust to Lyndsey L. Pardue; Jon T. Pardue, 9 River Valley Road, Little Rock. L33, River Ridge Manor, $360,000.

Michael Scott Jordan to Amanda Elchynski, 112 Valley Ranch Way, Little Rock. L7 B1, Valley Ranch, $360,000.

Vance Paul Keeling; Courtney Keeling to Pau Miu; Phyong Vong, 6 Saint James Drive, Maumelle. L21, St. Thomas 2nd, $356,250.

Tara Katherine White to Mason Richardson; Kristin Weatherford, 4915 Oaklawn Drive, North Little Rock. L28 B11, Lakewood, $356,000.

Dwayne Maynard; Crystal Maynard to Susej Krisann Thompson, 6 Cove Drive, Maumelle. L162, Edgewater Phase II, $355,000.

Menco Construction, LLC to Jessica N. Neargarten, 9809 Meadow Creek Drive, Sherwood. L1, Millers Glen Phase 6, $354,700.

Gary R. Dickens; Lisa R. Dickens to Roy Furlow; Tiawanna Furlow, 9200 Wooddale Drive, Sherwood. L17, Millers Glen Phase 7, $349,500.

Philip Mizell; Mary Ann Mizell to Trent Crow; Katherine Crow, 84 Duclair Court, Little Rock. L42 B3, Chenal Valley, $340,000.

Charlie Brice; Diane Brice to Ashley Adkinson, 7110 Northlake Drive, Jacksonville. L373, Northlake Phase IX, $332,000.

Christina Roach; Christina B. Melton to Ginger Lynne Presley, 123 Nantucket Loop, Maumelle. L12 B1, The Village of New Bedford Phase II, $330,000.

Ryan Richter; Leah A. Richter to August Bruce, 78 Saint Thomas Court, Little Rock. L515, St. Charles, $330,000.

James Built Homes, Inc. to Mary Steel Douglas, L11 B17, Gibralter Heights, $329,863.

Adebayo O. Olukun; Kiera Nicole Olukun; Kiera Ester to Rita C. Bintliff; David Allen Bintliff; Bintliff Living Trust, L171, Edgewater Phase II, $326,000.

Brian Lee Munsey; Tonald Lee Munsey Revocable Trust to William A. Topp L2 B1, Pleasant Hill Replat, $325,000.

Kevin Oliver Wooderson; Sonyata Dawn Wooderson to Jarrod Lampier, 2 Stalnaker Drive, Sherwood. L2 B9, Sylvan Hills, $318,000.

Robyn Barton; James Barton to Richard B. Adcock, Sr.; Carol J. Adcock, 9 Sugarloaf Loop, Maumelle. L321, Edgewater Phase II, $315,000.

Jeff Arthur Mosley; Jolie Giroir Mosley to Mitchell Guthrie; Lauren Haefner, 14600 Ridgewood Drive, Little Rock. L2 B5, Sandpiper West, $310,000.

George Cush; Deborah VanCleve Phelps to Linda K. Currie, Unit 311, Bldg. 300, Chenal Woods HPR, $308,000.

William L. Leslie; Deborah S. Leslie to Latoya M. Anderson; Barbara J. Anderson, 15 Apple Tree Circle, Little Rock. L223, Otter Creek Community Phase II, $306,000.

Consolidated Construction, Inc. to Lorenza Simmons; Geshia Shavette Bills, 12 Shady Oak Lane, Alexander. L11RR, Vimy Ridge Estates, $305,000.

Christy Ann Rhoads; Bobby Rhoads to Amie Jean Lawson; Benjamin Walker Lawson, 7824 N. Hills Blvd., North Little Rock. L4 B2, Windsor Valley, $295,700.

Judith B. White to Sarah King, 223 Rosetta St., Little Rock. L13 B3, CS Stifft, $295,000.

Eric B. Nix; Hailey W. Nix to Mark Dore; Caryl S. Dore, Ls14-16 B7, Lincoln Park, $295,000.

James Douglas Roark; Candy G. Foster-Roark to Alfred Beta Williams, Jr.; Miunna Criner, 5109 Rope Trail, Jacksonville. L27, Jaxon Terrace Phase 13, $280,000.

Pamela Anne Hildebrand to Amie Wilcox; Chacey Schoeppel, L9 B12, Pulaski Heights, $279,900.

Frances Jarvis; Frances Jarvis Trust to Brittany Cumbie; Zachary Cumbie, 10120 Charterhouse Road, Little Rock. L68, Colony West 2nd, $276,000.

Dustin William Hoffmann; Nicole Marie Hoffman to John R. Gillenwater, III; Caroline L. Montague, 4 Yukon Cove, Maumelle. L130, Riverland, $275,000.

Kathy Davidson; Steve B. Davidson (dec'd) to Adam David Dachille; Anne Elizabeth Dachille, 4 Misty Court, Little Rock. L219, Echo Valley 2nd, $275,000.

Michael Smith; Whitney Smith to Jeanette Jalocon, 1524 Circledale Road, North Little Rock. L6 B2, Overbrook, $270,000.

Andrew S. Zimmerman; Christian L. Zimmerman to Elizabeth Floyd, 6405 Silverhawk Lane, North Little Rock. Pt SW SW 30-3N-12W, $267,000.

Robert M. Pate; Stephanie S. Pate to Michael W. Bakalekos, Sr., 4 Minnesota Court, North Little Rock. L8 B47, Indian Hills, $265,880.

Michael Towne to Austin Crawford, 15 Cambay Court, Little Rock. L178, St. Charles, $260,000.

Seth C. Ransom; Melody Ann Ransom; Clarence E. Ransom, Jr. (dec'd); Payton R. Ransom to Christian V. Spallino; Dru G. Garcia, 708 N. Pierce St., Little Rock. Ls15-16 B11, Lincoln Park, $256,500.

Timothy Moses; Ashlee E. Moses to Gorma Lee McBride, 5304 Rope Trail, Jacksonville. L15, Jaxon Terrace Phase XII, $255,000.

Rachel L. Brumley; Berrik R. Brumley to Tyler Gurley; Kiara Grant, 1012 Parham Drive, Jacksonville. L7, Jaxon Terrace Phase XI, $253,450.

Emma S. Mack; Mack Family Trust to Andreas C. Plackis; Jessica Plackis 5410 Bayline Road, Little Rock. L4, Glenn South 1st $250,000.

Nancy F. Rector; Nancy F. Rectore Revocable Trust to Jason A. Smith; Amy C. Smith, 29124 Kanis Road, Paron. Pt SW NW 26-2N-15W, $250,000.

Janie Morgan Carrasquillo; Janie Morgan Moore to Emad Fadel, 15110 Kanis Road, Little Rock. Pt NW NW 1-1N-13W, $246,500.

Danea Smith to Charles J. Brainer; Joy E. Brainer, 1314 Pickering Drive, Little Rock. L23, Pleasantree 3rd, $245,000.

Elvis Ismael Garcia; Wendy Fontina Garcia to Hannah L. Gorman, 2416 Silver Maple Drive, Little Rock. L397, Otter Creek Community Phase III-B, $245,000.

Krystal L. Rhodes to Danielle Owens; Silas Owens, 1915 Whitehaven Drive, Sherwood. L9 B4, Northbrook, $245,000.

Lance T. Green; Maria P. Green to Brian Vershum, 63 Emerald Drive, Maumelle. L135, North Pointe $240,000.

Paul Sammons to Tyler Rivers; Taylor Phillips, 303 Beverly Ave., Sherwood. L15 B307, Park Hill NLR, $240,000.

Amy Bashaw Buchner; Estate of Frank Preston Buchner (dec'd) to Hartness Construction Company, Inc., 6017 Kenwood Road, Cammack Village. Ls5-6 B17, Mountain Home- Cammack Village, $240,000.

Central Arkansas Home Builders, LLC to 4Delish Properties, LLC, L104, Meadows, $239,500.

Steven Joseph Schilling; Paula Brocker Schilling to Sean Griffin, 35 Garden Oaks Drive, Maumelle. L103, Garden Oaks, $235,000.

Evan S. Zangerle; Dawn Marie Zangerle to Lakyisha Pope, 1708 Pilot Court, Jacksonville. L11, Base Meadows Phase 1-A $228,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Camillia Jane Lynch; Donald Joseph Grant Lynch L70, White Oak Crossing, $227,625.

Kim Knapp; Beverly Knapp to Brett Holiman; Jamie Holiman, 6 Feldspar Court, Little Rock. L126, Pleasant View Phase III, $227,000.

Justin W. Martin; Lauren Martin to Zach Gerlach; Leah Gerlach, L48 F-R, Fair Oaks Phase II Replat, $225,000.

Lisa S. Weaver to SKMM Enterprises, LLC, Pt NW 2-1S-12W, $225,000.

Laura Kaitlin Hoffman to Jeremy Michael Hays, 703 Bryan St., Little Rock. Ls7-8 B22, Success, $225,000.

Central Arkansas House Buyers, LLC to Julia L. Vancena, 8 Terrace Drive, Little Rock. L5, Coolwood, $219,000.

Arianna L. Thomas; Arianna L. Hallmon to Richard Vassar, 201 N. Beverly Ave., Sherwood. L8 B4, Country Club Park, $218,000.

Miguel Alexis Caro-Rodriguez to Aloria Louden, 6717 Ridgemist Cove, North Little Rock. L361, Trammel Estates Phase V, $218,000.

Lisa A. Toms to Madison Allen; John Michael Allen, L17 B17, Lakewood North, $217,500.

Lawrence D. Lovendahl to Abigail Berube, 29 Oakridge Drive, Maumelle. L35, Rolling Oaks Phase I Of II, $217,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Arctic Pacific Foundation 9102 Tanya Drive, Little Rock. L12, Patriot Manor, $216,900.

REI Dynasty, LLC to Trevor Maltbia, 42 Kingspark Drive, Maumelle. L72, Kingspark, $216,000.

Robert T. Harriell, Jr.; William (Byl) Melton Harriell Revocable Trust to David Jernigan; Stefanie Jernigan, 508 Fairfax Terrace, Little Rock. L23 B2, Fairfax Terrace, $215,000.

Cletis H. Jones; Tina L. Jones to Walid Alkam, L293, Pleasant View Phase V, $210,000.

Josephine T. Bersuder; Josephine T. Bersuder Revocable Trust to Gary Spickes, Jr., 106 Harmony Loop, Maumelle. L61, Pleasantwood, $210,000.

Dogwood & Roses, LLC; Dogwood And Roses, LLC to Henry O. Fisbeck, L17 B222, Park Hill NLR, $205,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Steven E. Orfali; Maria Orfali, 9517 Sunset Lane, Little Rock. Ls25-26, Olsen's Section B Replat- Sunset Acres/Plymouth Park, $205,000.

Ben Lee Bates, Jr. to Rebecca Talmage, 7206 Apache Road, Little Rock. L126, Briarwood, $202,000.

SFR3-000, LLC to Connor Jones; Avery Nersessian-Robertson, 33 Oaken Trail, Jacksonville. L114, Green Valley $202,000.

Timothy B. Hamby; Sharon K. Hamby to Abigail B. Brown; Thomas J. Hunt, 5002 Duvall Road, Little Rock. L35, Rolling Meadows, $202,000.

Gary B. Green; Patricia A. Green to Bernardo Trevino, III, 1000 Ark. 161 South, Jacksonville. Pt W/2 SE 30-3N-10W, $200,000.

Melissa Cohen; Melissa Long to Cesar Alejandro Ponce; Lizett Marin Rangel, 510 E. Beverly Ave., Sherwood. L30 B315, Park Hill NLR, $200,000.

David J. Holden; Tammy L. Holden to Mason Temple, 2223 E. Maryland Ave., Sherwood. L13 B4, Autumnbrook Annex, $200,000.

Corey Ladyman to James P. Lewis; Megan A. Lewis; Steve Tam, 12400 Southridge Drive, Little Rock. L33 B4, Walton Heights, $195,500.

Terry Bowie; Edna Kay Bowie; Bryce Bowie to Willie J. Randall, 5201 Fairway Ave., Unit 1, North Little Rock. Townhome 1, Timber Creek Townhomes HPR, $195,000.

Norma Hunter to Marilyn A. Kellogg, 54 Reservoir Heights Drive, Little Rock. Condominium 54, Reservoir Heights HPR, $195,000.

Michelle L. Pugh; Jennifer L. Conn to Linda Rose, LLC, L4 B24, Success, $187,000.

Katherine Gauthier; Paul Gauthier to Jonathan Charles Blanford, 8304 Easy St., Sherwood. L13, Indian Ridge Phase II, $182,000.

American Financial Resources, Inc. to American Financial Resources, Inc., 10610 Facts Court, Little Rock. L2, Capital Place Phase II, $181,571.

Pamela Paul; Pamela DeWitt to Larry Rowley; Susan Rowley, L15 B5, Autumnbrook Annex, $179,425.

Quincy Holloway; Danah D. Holloway to David James Tytherleighdyer, 12215 Sardis Road, Mabelvale. L4, Mabelvale Heights, $178,000.

Crj-Wass, LLC; Niki Wass to Larry Johnson; Felicia Miller-Johnson, 8 Clint Court, Little Rock. L8, Boshear's Replat- Bushman Manor, $178,000.

Michael DeCicco; Sharon DeCicco to Hanna N. Bowman, 36 Prince Drive, Maumelle. L97, Kingspark, $175,000.

Parisa Tamanaie; Yitzchak Ben Avraham to Linda Rowland Bogard, 107 Dartmouth Cove, Jacksonville. L99, Stonewall Phase III-A, $175,000.

Wanda L. Roberts; Estate of William Henry Roberts, III (dec'd) to Capstone Partners, Inc., 6909/6905 Fourche Dame Pike, Little Rock. L1, LP Coleman, $170,000.

Benito Bustillos; Gladis Siaz Ramirez; Steven Verdugo to Donielle Green, 12214 Chicot Road, Mabelvale. Pt N/2 NE NE 14-1S-13W, $170,000.

John Wesley Burnett to Alyssa J. Thrower, 214 Rock St., North Little Rock. Ls31-32 B2, HM Hutson- Lippincott, $170,000.

Lasonia D. Johnson to Danielle Lorenz, 512 Saunders Drive, North Little Rock. L12 B2, Valle, $169,000.

Marvin Peters; Pamela Elizabeth Peters to Winfred Gray; Ruth E. Gray, L70, Woodland Hills Phase III, $167,800.

Cory Nicholson to Ronnie Hogue, 7015 Old Tom Box Road, Jacksonville. L39, Macon Heights, $167,000.

Renee Barker; Renee Cartwright Mayor; Terry D. Barker to Zach Walters, 218 E. G Ave., North Little Rock. L10 B14, Park Hill NLR, $162,000.

Jocquetta D. Carter; Jocquetta Dionne Briscoe to Bison Capital 1, LLC, L46, Cardinal Heights Section B, $160,000.

Rashaun Wilburd to Madison Hernandez; Stepheny Hernandez 10 Greenway Court, Jacksonville. L95, Woodbriar, $160,000.

Stan Butler to Jennifer Meyer Harper; Marilyn Meyer, Pt NE SE 24-2N-15W, $155,415.

PBK Enterprises, LLC to MEO, LLC, 2718 W. Sixth St., Little Rock. L8 B3, Ferndale, $150,000.

Brittney Elizabeth Donathan; Christopher Pearl Donathan to Teresa Rene Wilson; Joi Aaleigh Wilson, 1216 Hill St., Jacksonville. L10 B2, Oakhurst, $150,000.

Andrew W. Daniel to Jacob C. McCreary, 131 King Pine Road, Sherwood. L3 B8, Willowood, $150,000.

Print Headline: Real estate transactions

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT