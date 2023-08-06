Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded July 3-7.

Arkagas, LLC to Filmore Evan Smith; The Filmore Evan Smith Living Trust, Tract A-RA, Schoolwood, $2,085,000.

Jason Everett; Sarah Everett to Siya Properties, LLC, 501 Millwood Circle, Maumelle. Pt W/2 NW 33-3N-13W, $1,275,000.

Thomas Reilley to Jason Bowman, 2014 N. Arthur St., Little Rock. L4 B3, Altheimer, $890,000.

Ashley M. Moore; Michael W. Lyles to Shinho Thomas Kang; Julie Marie Windholz, 2308 N. Arthur St., Little Rock. L8 B6, Altheimer, $889,000.

Pilgram Rest Missionary Baptist Church to National Property Holdings, LLC, 21811 Ark. 365 North, North Little Rock. L1, Dayspring Church, $875,000.

Merica Financial, LLC; Taylorized Properties, LLC to Span Holding, LLC, 11524 Fairview Road, Little Rock. L5, Fairview Park, $800,000.

Charles Drew Keathley; Ashley Jordan Keathley to Gregory Argetsinger; Isabel Argetsinger, L108 B136, Chenal Valley, $799,000.

Schlereth Family, LLC to Saaki 4, LLC, 2711 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Ls21-22 B4, Young's Park, $750,000.

Gary Houston; Gary C. Houston; Gary Clint Houston; Elizabeth Houston; Elizabeth B. Houston; Beth Houston to MSKW, LLC, Ls1-3 B7, Ls5-6 B8 & Blk 7, Union Depot; Ls2-3, House Industrial, $725,000.

Gregory B. Smith; Frances Elizabeth Lyons to Blake Lewis; Sarah Lewis, 8 Fontenay Circle, Little Rock. L28 B5, Chenal Valley, $665,000.

Emilie Reno; Kent R. Reno to Ernest Peters; Donna Peters, 48 Corlay Drive, Little Rock. L40 B66, Chenal Valley, $662,500.

Zata Group, LLC to Elite Home Design, LLC, 2 Beau Rivage Court, Little Rock. Ls1-2, Beau Rivage, $608,594.

KD Capital Investments, Inc. to Medhavi Honhar; Ankur Varma, 18 Belles Fleurs Circle, Little Rock. L40, Belles Fleurs, $597,000.

James Robert Barber, III; Catherine Jean Barber; Rob And Cate Barber Living Trust to James Andrew Barton; Robyn Barton, 225 Lake Valley Drive, Maumelle. L36 B6, Maumelle Valley Estates, $587,103.

Copper And Kind, LLC to AHKK Enterprises, LLC, 5101 McClanahan Drive, North Little Rock. L11 B4, Somers Commercial Park, $575,000.

Linda Leigh Flanagin; Dagny Revocable Trust; Linda Leigh Flanagin to Jeff Fuller Homes, LLC, 5400 Stonwall Road, Little Rock. L14 B20, Newton, $565,000.

Michael R. Spinks; Lynne H. Spinks to Jumin Sunde; Sarah Sunde, 24514 Kanis Road, Little Rock. Pt NW NW 32-2N-14W, $514,800.

Schlereth Family, LLC to La Rocca, LLC; Texas Street, LLC, L4 B82, Original City of Little Rock, $500,000.

Traci M. Belton to BGRS, LLC, L5 B57, Chenal Valley, $500,000.

Claudine M. James; Rommel E. James to Kent Clifford Weiand; Ashley Suzanne Weiand, 9916 Oak Heights Drive, Sherwood. L70, Miller Heights, $490,000.

Jerald Martin to Matthew Duvall; Brie Alter, 3705 Doral Drive, Little Rock. L1R B17, Pleasant Valley, $489,000.

Sandesh R. Prabhu; Nayana Prabhu to Amy Juliet Ezell; David Ezell, 13601 Foxfield Lane, Little Rock. L12 B12, Woodlands Edge, $488,000.

Abacus Financial Services, LLC to City of Little Rock, Lot C-1, Rainwood Forest Replat- Morgan, $470,000.

Hong-Yu Li; Jennifer J. Zhao to Joe Jose, 17 Kanis Creek Place, Little Rock. L36, Kanis Creek, $467,000.

R. Craig Stotts; The R. Craig Stotts Living Trust to Robert Raymond Bemus, 7624 Garden Way Drive, Sherwood. L14 B4, Gap Creek, $450,000.

Richard L. Ramsay; P. Clair Ramsay to Jennifer R. Pierce; The Broadview Drive Trust, L2, Jernigan, $450,000.

Richard L. Ramsay; P. Clair Ramsay to Jack D. Grundfest; Kathryn S. Grundfest; Jack and Kathy Grundfest Trust L2, Jernigan, $450,000.

April Stussy to Judith Kanu; David Samuel, 5 Fox Chapel Court, Little Rock. L55, Pleasant Heights Phase I, $392,500.

Bret A. Weatherford; Julia A. Weatherford to Lindsey R. Childress; Aaron D. Childress, 323 Maranes Circle, Maumelle. L1101, The Country Club of Arkansas Phase 12, $389,000.

Billy Ray Flaherty; Wilma Flaherty to Steven John Elliott; Debbie Elliott, 5 Eds Lane, Little Rock. L25 B1, Valley Ranch Phase II, $389,000.

Phillip Johnson to Paul R. Talley, 4 Arnold Palmer Drive, Maumelle. L1 B6, Maumelle Club Manor, $372,000.

Tommy Wise-Ehlers; Alexandra M. Wise-Ehlers to Christina Styer, 14912 Pride Valley Road, Little Rock. L8 B2, Kanis Creek, $367,500.

A Paradise Home Builders, LLC to Rodney D. Thomas; Angela Thomas, 7916 Kanis Oaks Drive, Little Rock. L15R, Kanis Village Phase I Replat, $363,500.

Robert Bemus to Vic Winchell; Barbara Sue Winchell, 9401 Millers Gardens Cove, Sherwood. L10, Millers Gardens Patio Homes, $363,000.

Kristen Adams; The S. Jean Adams Living Trust to Lyndsey L. Pardue; Jon T. Pardue, 9 River Valley Road, Little Rock. L33, River Ridge Manor, $360,000.

Michael Scott Jordan to Amanda Elchynski, 112 Valley Ranch Way, Little Rock. L7 B1, Valley Ranch, $360,000.

Vance Paul Keeling; Courtney Keeling to Pau Miu; Phyong Vong, 6 Saint James Drive, Maumelle. L21, St. Thomas 2nd, $356,250.

Tara Katherine White to Mason Richardson; Kristin Weatherford, 4915 Oaklawn Drive, North Little Rock. L28 B11, Lakewood, $356,000.

Dwayne Maynard; Crystal Maynard to Susej Krisann Thompson, 6 Cove Drive, Maumelle. L162, Edgewater Phase II, $355,000.

Menco Construction, LLC to Jessica N. Neargarten, 9809 Meadow Creek Drive, Sherwood. L1, Millers Glen Phase 6, $354,700.

Gary R. Dickens; Lisa R. Dickens to Roy Furlow; Tiawanna Furlow, 9200 Wooddale Drive, Sherwood. L17, Millers Glen Phase 7, $349,500.

Philip Mizell; Mary Ann Mizell to Trent Crow; Katherine Crow, 84 Duclair Court, Little Rock. L42 B3, Chenal Valley, $340,000.

Charlie Brice; Diane Brice to Ashley Adkinson, 7110 Northlake Drive, Jacksonville. L373, Northlake Phase IX, $332,000.

Christina Roach; Christina B. Melton to Ginger Lynne Presley, 123 Nantucket Loop, Maumelle. L12 B1, The Village of New Bedford Phase II, $330,000.

Ryan Richter; Leah A. Richter to August Bruce, 78 Saint Thomas Court, Little Rock. L515, St. Charles, $330,000.

James Built Homes, Inc. to Mary Steel Douglas, L11 B17, Gibralter Heights, $329,863.

Adebayo O. Olukun; Kiera Nicole Olukun; Kiera Ester to Rita C. Bintliff; David Allen Bintliff; Bintliff Living Trust, L171, Edgewater Phase II, $326,000.

Brian Lee Munsey; Tonald Lee Munsey Revocable Trust to William A. Topp L2 B1, Pleasant Hill Replat, $325,000.

Kevin Oliver Wooderson; Sonyata Dawn Wooderson to Jarrod Lampier, 2 Stalnaker Drive, Sherwood. L2 B9, Sylvan Hills, $318,000.

Robyn Barton; James Barton to Richard B. Adcock, Sr.; Carol J. Adcock, 9 Sugarloaf Loop, Maumelle. L321, Edgewater Phase II, $315,000.

Jeff Arthur Mosley; Jolie Giroir Mosley to Mitchell Guthrie; Lauren Haefner, 14600 Ridgewood Drive, Little Rock. L2 B5, Sandpiper West, $310,000.

George Cush; Deborah VanCleve Phelps to Linda K. Currie, Unit 311, Bldg. 300, Chenal Woods HPR, $308,000.

William L. Leslie; Deborah S. Leslie to Latoya M. Anderson; Barbara J. Anderson, 15 Apple Tree Circle, Little Rock. L223, Otter Creek Community Phase II, $306,000.

Consolidated Construction, Inc. to Lorenza Simmons; Geshia Shavette Bills, 12 Shady Oak Lane, Alexander. L11RR, Vimy Ridge Estates, $305,000.

Christy Ann Rhoads; Bobby Rhoads to Amie Jean Lawson; Benjamin Walker Lawson, 7824 N. Hills Blvd., North Little Rock. L4 B2, Windsor Valley, $295,700.

Judith B. White to Sarah King, 223 Rosetta St., Little Rock. L13 B3, CS Stifft, $295,000.

Eric B. Nix; Hailey W. Nix to Mark Dore; Caryl S. Dore, Ls14-16 B7, Lincoln Park, $295,000.

James Douglas Roark; Candy G. Foster-Roark to Alfred Beta Williams, Jr.; Miunna Criner, 5109 Rope Trail, Jacksonville. L27, Jaxon Terrace Phase 13, $280,000.

Pamela Anne Hildebrand to Amie Wilcox; Chacey Schoeppel, L9 B12, Pulaski Heights, $279,900.

Frances Jarvis; Frances Jarvis Trust to Brittany Cumbie; Zachary Cumbie, 10120 Charterhouse Road, Little Rock. L68, Colony West 2nd, $276,000.

Dustin William Hoffmann; Nicole Marie Hoffman to John R. Gillenwater, III; Caroline L. Montague, 4 Yukon Cove, Maumelle. L130, Riverland, $275,000.

Kathy Davidson; Steve B. Davidson (dec'd) to Adam David Dachille; Anne Elizabeth Dachille, 4 Misty Court, Little Rock. L219, Echo Valley 2nd, $275,000.

Michael Smith; Whitney Smith to Jeanette Jalocon, 1524 Circledale Road, North Little Rock. L6 B2, Overbrook, $270,000.

Andrew S. Zimmerman; Christian L. Zimmerman to Elizabeth Floyd, 6405 Silverhawk Lane, North Little Rock. Pt SW SW 30-3N-12W, $267,000.

Robert M. Pate; Stephanie S. Pate to Michael W. Bakalekos, Sr., 4 Minnesota Court, North Little Rock. L8 B47, Indian Hills, $265,880.

Michael Towne to Austin Crawford, 15 Cambay Court, Little Rock. L178, St. Charles, $260,000.

Seth C. Ransom; Melody Ann Ransom; Clarence E. Ransom, Jr. (dec'd); Payton R. Ransom to Christian V. Spallino; Dru G. Garcia, 708 N. Pierce St., Little Rock. Ls15-16 B11, Lincoln Park, $256,500.

Timothy Moses; Ashlee E. Moses to Gorma Lee McBride, 5304 Rope Trail, Jacksonville. L15, Jaxon Terrace Phase XII, $255,000.

Rachel L. Brumley; Berrik R. Brumley to Tyler Gurley; Kiara Grant, 1012 Parham Drive, Jacksonville. L7, Jaxon Terrace Phase XI, $253,450.

Emma S. Mack; Mack Family Trust to Andreas C. Plackis; Jessica Plackis 5410 Bayline Road, Little Rock. L4, Glenn South 1st $250,000.

Nancy F. Rector; Nancy F. Rectore Revocable Trust to Jason A. Smith; Amy C. Smith, 29124 Kanis Road, Paron. Pt SW NW 26-2N-15W, $250,000.

Janie Morgan Carrasquillo; Janie Morgan Moore to Emad Fadel, 15110 Kanis Road, Little Rock. Pt NW NW 1-1N-13W, $246,500.

Danea Smith to Charles J. Brainer; Joy E. Brainer, 1314 Pickering Drive, Little Rock. L23, Pleasantree 3rd, $245,000.

Elvis Ismael Garcia; Wendy Fontina Garcia to Hannah L. Gorman, 2416 Silver Maple Drive, Little Rock. L397, Otter Creek Community Phase III-B, $245,000.

Krystal L. Rhodes to Danielle Owens; Silas Owens, 1915 Whitehaven Drive, Sherwood. L9 B4, Northbrook, $245,000.

Lance T. Green; Maria P. Green to Brian Vershum, 63 Emerald Drive, Maumelle. L135, North Pointe $240,000.

Paul Sammons to Tyler Rivers; Taylor Phillips, 303 Beverly Ave., Sherwood. L15 B307, Park Hill NLR, $240,000.

Amy Bashaw Buchner; Estate of Frank Preston Buchner (dec'd) to Hartness Construction Company, Inc., 6017 Kenwood Road, Cammack Village. Ls5-6 B17, Mountain Home- Cammack Village, $240,000.

Central Arkansas Home Builders, LLC to 4Delish Properties, LLC, L104, Meadows, $239,500.

Steven Joseph Schilling; Paula Brocker Schilling to Sean Griffin, 35 Garden Oaks Drive, Maumelle. L103, Garden Oaks, $235,000.

Evan S. Zangerle; Dawn Marie Zangerle to Lakyisha Pope, 1708 Pilot Court, Jacksonville. L11, Base Meadows Phase 1-A $228,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Camillia Jane Lynch; Donald Joseph Grant Lynch L70, White Oak Crossing, $227,625.

Kim Knapp; Beverly Knapp to Brett Holiman; Jamie Holiman, 6 Feldspar Court, Little Rock. L126, Pleasant View Phase III, $227,000.

Justin W. Martin; Lauren Martin to Zach Gerlach; Leah Gerlach, L48 F-R, Fair Oaks Phase II Replat, $225,000.

Lisa S. Weaver to SKMM Enterprises, LLC, Pt NW 2-1S-12W, $225,000.

Laura Kaitlin Hoffman to Jeremy Michael Hays, 703 Bryan St., Little Rock. Ls7-8 B22, Success, $225,000.

Central Arkansas House Buyers, LLC to Julia L. Vancena, 8 Terrace Drive, Little Rock. L5, Coolwood, $219,000.

Arianna L. Thomas; Arianna L. Hallmon to Richard Vassar, 201 N. Beverly Ave., Sherwood. L8 B4, Country Club Park, $218,000.

Miguel Alexis Caro-Rodriguez to Aloria Louden, 6717 Ridgemist Cove, North Little Rock. L361, Trammel Estates Phase V, $218,000.

Lisa A. Toms to Madison Allen; John Michael Allen, L17 B17, Lakewood North, $217,500.

Lawrence D. Lovendahl to Abigail Berube, 29 Oakridge Drive, Maumelle. L35, Rolling Oaks Phase I Of II, $217,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Arctic Pacific Foundation 9102 Tanya Drive, Little Rock. L12, Patriot Manor, $216,900.

REI Dynasty, LLC to Trevor Maltbia, 42 Kingspark Drive, Maumelle. L72, Kingspark, $216,000.

Robert T. Harriell, Jr.; William (Byl) Melton Harriell Revocable Trust to David Jernigan; Stefanie Jernigan, 508 Fairfax Terrace, Little Rock. L23 B2, Fairfax Terrace, $215,000.

Cletis H. Jones; Tina L. Jones to Walid Alkam, L293, Pleasant View Phase V, $210,000.

Josephine T. Bersuder; Josephine T. Bersuder Revocable Trust to Gary Spickes, Jr., 106 Harmony Loop, Maumelle. L61, Pleasantwood, $210,000.

Dogwood & Roses, LLC; Dogwood And Roses, LLC to Henry O. Fisbeck, L17 B222, Park Hill NLR, $205,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Steven E. Orfali; Maria Orfali, 9517 Sunset Lane, Little Rock. Ls25-26, Olsen's Section B Replat- Sunset Acres/Plymouth Park, $205,000.

Ben Lee Bates, Jr. to Rebecca Talmage, 7206 Apache Road, Little Rock. L126, Briarwood, $202,000.

SFR3-000, LLC to Connor Jones; Avery Nersessian-Robertson, 33 Oaken Trail, Jacksonville. L114, Green Valley $202,000.

Timothy B. Hamby; Sharon K. Hamby to Abigail B. Brown; Thomas J. Hunt, 5002 Duvall Road, Little Rock. L35, Rolling Meadows, $202,000.

Gary B. Green; Patricia A. Green to Bernardo Trevino, III, 1000 Ark. 161 South, Jacksonville. Pt W/2 SE 30-3N-10W, $200,000.

Melissa Cohen; Melissa Long to Cesar Alejandro Ponce; Lizett Marin Rangel, 510 E. Beverly Ave., Sherwood. L30 B315, Park Hill NLR, $200,000.

David J. Holden; Tammy L. Holden to Mason Temple, 2223 E. Maryland Ave., Sherwood. L13 B4, Autumnbrook Annex, $200,000.

Corey Ladyman to James P. Lewis; Megan A. Lewis; Steve Tam, 12400 Southridge Drive, Little Rock. L33 B4, Walton Heights, $195,500.

Terry Bowie; Edna Kay Bowie; Bryce Bowie to Willie J. Randall, 5201 Fairway Ave., Unit 1, North Little Rock. Townhome 1, Timber Creek Townhomes HPR, $195,000.

Norma Hunter to Marilyn A. Kellogg, 54 Reservoir Heights Drive, Little Rock. Condominium 54, Reservoir Heights HPR, $195,000.

Michelle L. Pugh; Jennifer L. Conn to Linda Rose, LLC, L4 B24, Success, $187,000.

Katherine Gauthier; Paul Gauthier to Jonathan Charles Blanford, 8304 Easy St., Sherwood. L13, Indian Ridge Phase II, $182,000.

American Financial Resources, Inc. to American Financial Resources, Inc., 10610 Facts Court, Little Rock. L2, Capital Place Phase II, $181,571.

Pamela Paul; Pamela DeWitt to Larry Rowley; Susan Rowley, L15 B5, Autumnbrook Annex, $179,425.

Quincy Holloway; Danah D. Holloway to David James Tytherleighdyer, 12215 Sardis Road, Mabelvale. L4, Mabelvale Heights, $178,000.

Crj-Wass, LLC; Niki Wass to Larry Johnson; Felicia Miller-Johnson, 8 Clint Court, Little Rock. L8, Boshear's Replat- Bushman Manor, $178,000.

Michael DeCicco; Sharon DeCicco to Hanna N. Bowman, 36 Prince Drive, Maumelle. L97, Kingspark, $175,000.

Parisa Tamanaie; Yitzchak Ben Avraham to Linda Rowland Bogard, 107 Dartmouth Cove, Jacksonville. L99, Stonewall Phase III-A, $175,000.

Wanda L. Roberts; Estate of William Henry Roberts, III (dec'd) to Capstone Partners, Inc., 6909/6905 Fourche Dame Pike, Little Rock. L1, LP Coleman, $170,000.

Benito Bustillos; Gladis Siaz Ramirez; Steven Verdugo to Donielle Green, 12214 Chicot Road, Mabelvale. Pt N/2 NE NE 14-1S-13W, $170,000.

John Wesley Burnett to Alyssa J. Thrower, 214 Rock St., North Little Rock. Ls31-32 B2, HM Hutson- Lippincott, $170,000.

Lasonia D. Johnson to Danielle Lorenz, 512 Saunders Drive, North Little Rock. L12 B2, Valle, $169,000.

Marvin Peters; Pamela Elizabeth Peters to Winfred Gray; Ruth E. Gray, L70, Woodland Hills Phase III, $167,800.

Cory Nicholson to Ronnie Hogue, 7015 Old Tom Box Road, Jacksonville. L39, Macon Heights, $167,000.

Renee Barker; Renee Cartwright Mayor; Terry D. Barker to Zach Walters, 218 E. G Ave., North Little Rock. L10 B14, Park Hill NLR, $162,000.

Jocquetta D. Carter; Jocquetta Dionne Briscoe to Bison Capital 1, LLC, L46, Cardinal Heights Section B, $160,000.

Rashaun Wilburd to Madison Hernandez; Stepheny Hernandez 10 Greenway Court, Jacksonville. L95, Woodbriar, $160,000.

Stan Butler to Jennifer Meyer Harper; Marilyn Meyer, Pt NE SE 24-2N-15W, $155,415.

PBK Enterprises, LLC to MEO, LLC, 2718 W. Sixth St., Little Rock. L8 B3, Ferndale, $150,000.

Brittney Elizabeth Donathan; Christopher Pearl Donathan to Teresa Rene Wilson; Joi Aaleigh Wilson, 1216 Hill St., Jacksonville. L10 B2, Oakhurst, $150,000.

Andrew W. Daniel to Jacob C. McCreary, 131 King Pine Road, Sherwood. L3 B8, Willowood, $150,000.