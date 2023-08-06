Remember the Vertigo slide at Wild River Country in North Little Rock?

Joshua Caldwell, then 8 and from El Dorado, falls through the drop hole of the Vertigo water slide at Wild River Country on Aug. 6, 2003. The water attraction shot riders down a tube that set them speeding around the dish in circles before they fell into the pool below. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)



Vertigo was a slide at Wild River Country, a water park in North Little Rock that refreshed Arkansans from Mother's Day 1985 to... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Remember when, Arkansas?

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content