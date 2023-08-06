Vertigo was a slide at Wild River Country, a water park in North Little Rock that refreshed Arkansans from Mother's Day 1985 to...
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
OPINION
Remember the Vertigo slide at Wild River Country in North Little Rock?by Celia Storey | Today at 6:08 a.m.
Joshua Caldwell, then 8 and from El Dorado, falls through the drop hole of the Vertigo water slide at Wild River Country on Aug. 6, 2003. The water attraction shot riders down a tube that set them speeding around the dish in circles before they fell into the pool below. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)
Print Headline: Remember when, Arkansas?
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT