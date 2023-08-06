RIVER VALLEY EATS | Kat Robinson says a gyro, a kebab, baklava a perfect combo at Paizi’s

The first restaurant I ever had a gyro at was Paizi's -- but in a different town.
River Valley Eats
RIVER VALLEY EATS | Kat Robinson says a gyro, a kebab, baklava a perfect combo at Paizi’sby KAT ROBINSON River Valley Eats | Today at 1:00 a.m.
The delight of having one of Paizis famed gyros, lamb and beef carved off the form and tucked into a pita with onions, tomatoes, mixed greens and crumbly Feta cheese, is palpable. (Courtesy Photo/Grav Weldon)
Print Headline: Paizi’s Gyros Puts Down Roots And Flourishes In River Valley
