School Board filing period begins Wednesday for November elections

School board filing period set to begin

A weeklong filing period begins at noon Wednesday for those seeking election Nov. 14 to their local public schools boards.

Candidate filing is done with the county clerk's office. The filing period closes at noon Aug. 16.

In Pulaski County, there are a total of four positions open for election -- two seats on the Little Rock School Board, one on the North Little Rock School Board and one on the Pulaski County Special School Board.

The Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District holds its annual election in the spring.

State law enables school districts to choose to hold their elections in either the spring in conjunction with state primary elections or the time when a primary would be held if there was one, or in November at the time general elections are or would be held.

In Little Rock, board member Ali Noland, who was elected from school board election Zone 5 in 2020 in the wake of the district's release from nearly six years of state control, has said she will not seek reelection.

Little Rock board member Vicki Hatter, also elected in 2020, has said she intends to run for reelection from the district's election Zone 6.

In Pulaski County Special, Wendy Potter of Maumelle, who was elected to her Zone 5 seat last year to fill a year of an unexpired term, has said she intends to run for reelection this year to a full five-year term.

In North Little Rock, the Zone 4 position is open for election. That seat is held by Angela Person-West.

Board members are unpaid.

People seeking to be candidates for school board seats in Arkansas have to qualify by submitting a political practices pledge, an affidavit of eligibility and a petition signed by at least 20 registered voters who are residents of the school district and, if applicable, the election zone for the position. Those documents go to the county clerk.