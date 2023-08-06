Tax measures pulled from council agenda

All four ordinances related to a potential November election to approve or reject the existing five-eighths-cent general-use sales tax and a three-eighths-cent tax for first responders were pulled from the agenda of Monday's regular City Council meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

The ordinances were read for the first time in City Council on July 17 and had to undergo two more readings before the Council could act on them. Go Forward Pine Bluff, the city's public-private tax initiative, championed the five-eighths-cent renewal that, according to the related ordinance, was specifically to "fund general purposes of City government, including particularly, without limitation, the construction and operation of the Delta Rhythm and Bayous Cultural District; infrastructure necessary to develop housing in the City; park and recreational improvements to include the construction and operation of a movie theater to be owned by the City; and upgrades to existing parks."

The city had also requested a permanent three-eighths-cent tax to be used for "police and fire department purposes, including particularly without limitation, an annual bonus on or before Dec. 25 for each uniformed police officer and fire officer in a minimum amount of two thousand dollars ($2,000); an annual contribution to the insurance premium of each uniformed police officer and fire officer in a minimum amount of one thousand two hundred dollars ($1,200); and capital purchases for police and fire department."

The current five-eighths-cent tax was approved in a 2017 election and sunsets Sept. 30, 2024. The other two proposed ordinances would have called for both tax questions to be added to the Nov. 14 election ballot upon approval by the Council.

Similar measures were voted down in a May 9 special election by then-counts of 2,021-1,904 against the five-eighths-cent tax and 1,964-1,944 against the three-eighths-cent levy. The Ways & Means Committee of the Council recommended the measures be added back to the July 17 agenda, with Council Members Glen Brown Jr. and Lloyd Holcomb Jr. sponsoring them.

Had the items passed in the May 9 election, the new taxes would have taken effect Oct. 1, 2024, and sunset Sept. 30, 2031.

It remains unclear who or why the proposals were pulled or whether they will be added to a future agenda in a different form. Mayor Shirley Washington and some council members in favor of Go Forward mentioned last month that other supporters wanted them to try again to have the taxes approved.

Messages seeking comment were left for Washington, Go Forward CEO Ryan Watley and Holcomb. A call to Brown went unanswered.

Assistant City Attorney Joe Childers said Friday that a law firm outside the city attorney's office drafted the pulled proposals, adding the city office drafts most other agenda items.

"Some documents related to specific issues are referred to outside attorneys for their expertise," Childers clarified. "The template was generated by the law firm that drafted the initial documents. ... If the language has changed, I don't know who that would have been."

The news was welcomed by former Council Member Ivan Whitfield, who heads the Pine Bluff chapter of the NAACP. He wrote an open letter to the City Council thanking the governing body for retracting the items.

"Miracles never cease," Whitfield said. "The Pine Bluff Branch NAACP thanks the city council for listening to the will of the people. We encourage you for honoring the vote of your constituency. We commend you for refusing to burden the taxpayers anymore following a $1 million embezzlement without a forensic audit."

Whitfield was apparently referring to charges of forgery, theft of property and abuse of office against former Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency director Maurice Taggart and business associate Rodrick Morris of Houston, who are accused of bilking $667,384 from the agency, a subsidiary of Go Forward.

Former Council Member Joni Alexander Robinson, a 2024 mayoral candidate who took back her support of Go Forward while serving on the council, said she would have had her suspicions as to why the ordinances were pulled had she been told. Robinson said she changed her stance on Go Forward because of a lack of transparency and promises the organization made that it didn't keep.

"They do all their planning and prodding behind the scenes, and then it's made public or seems like, once they're done with their planning, they present it to the public for the public's input, but they only present things only after it's been in legislative form," Robinson said. "So, it's my hope they're pulling it because they need more public input -- because the specifics they had in the legislation were very elementary. But, with my history of working with Go Forward and also dealing with them period, I don't think that's the case."