Texas overcomes 5-run deficit, wins fifth in a row

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Rookie Josh Jung hit the third of three multi-run home runs for Texas in the middle innings and the Rangers overcame a five-run deficit to beat the Miami Marlins 9-8 on Saturday for their fifth consecutive victory.

Robbie Grossman hit a three-run home run in the fourth, and Corey Seager had a two-run home run in the fifth preceding Jung's first-pitch, two-run shot.

With Houston's loss on Saturday, the Rangers lead the AL West by 2 1/2 games over the defending World Series champion Astros.

The Rangers went into play leading the majors averaging 5.75 runs per game and fell one short of their 23rd double-digit performance.

"When other teams put up runs, we're putting up runs right back," said Jung, who has 22 home runs and 67 RBI.

The Marlins have lost three in a row but, with Cincinnati's loss on Saturday, remain a half-game out of the NL's final wild-card spot.

Jon Gray (7-5) earned his first victory since June 2, allowing five runs -- three earned -- on six hits and two walks. Gray pitched on 11 days of rest, missing his previous rotation turn with lingering effects of a liner off his left shin July 19.

Will Smith got his 20th save in 22 opportunities despite allowing a two-run home run to Jake Burger, who was acquired from the Chicago White Sox at the trade deadline. It was Burger's 26th of the season.

Seager has three home runs in four games since returning from the injured list with a sprained right thumb.

Ryan Weathers (1-7), who was recalled from Jacksonville before the game, gave up the home runs to Seager and Jung, plus RBI doubles to Nathaniel Lowe in the seventh and eighth innings.

Weathers, 23, was acquired from San Diego at the deadline. Marlins Manager Skip Schumaker the plan was for Weathers to throw multiple innings in relief. He pitched 3 2/3 innings and threw 95 pitches.

"There's a lot to like about him," Schumaker said. "Today just some balls over the middle of the plate that he got hurt by. He's 23 years old. He's going to be a really good big-leaguer for a long time."

Marlins rookie George Soriano shut out Texas on one hit through three innings in his first major league start before Adolis Garcia walked, Jung singled and Grossman homered. Soriano made 59 pitches, about what Schumaker said was planned.

PHILLIES 9, ROYALS 6 Bryce Harper singled, doubled and homered, Trea Turner doubled, homered and drove in four runs and Philadelphia defeated Kansas City.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 8, BRAVES 6 Dansby Swanson homered against his former team in a five-run first inning and Chicago's bullpen staved off the major league-leading Atlanta in a rain-soaked win. Jeimer Candelario hit his first home run since being reacquired by the Cubs, and Ian Happ also went deep.

NATIONALS 7, REDS 3 Joan Adon retired his first 17 batters and Washington beat Cincinnati, handing them a fifth consecutive defeat. Lane Thomas knocked in two runs and scored twice to help the last-place Nationals.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 5, RED SOX 4 Brandon Belt hit a home run over the Green Monster and had a go-ahead single, and Toronto held off Boston for the second consecutive day.

TIGERS 4, RAYS 2 Jake Rogers drove in three runs and Akil Baddoo homered and Detroit won after losing its previous four meetings with Tampa Bay. Tarik Skubal (2-1) picked up the win, allowing an unearned run and six hits in 5 1/3 innings.

YANKEES 3, ASTROS 1 Justin Verlander began his second stint with Houston by pitching seven solid innings, but he gave up a go-ahead home run to Jake Bauers that sent New York to a victory.

