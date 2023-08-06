The Plot by Jean Hanff Korelitz





was our book club read for August. The story was slated as a suspenseful thriller, which didn’t quite live up to the hype. It started out SLOW, but then it picked up, but it was too predictable. All of us figured out who was the “bad guy” very early in the book, although there was a slight twist at the end. The main character, Jacob Bonner, was a one book wonder---his first book was a huge hit, but he is now a writer wannabe, who has major writer’s block. To make ends meet, he teaches writers workshops in less than prestigious programs. One summer, he is assigned an arrogant student, Evan Parker who says he is going to be the next big novelist, with his unwritten book going on to become a major motion picture.

The 8-page sample Parker gives Bonner to read is less than promising, but the writing isn’t terrible. Eventually, Parker tells Bonner the whole story he is going to write, and Bonner agrees that it will be a huge best seller. What confused us, was that although the story idea may be a great foundation for a book, the writer still has to write it in a way that is compelling to a reader. How do they know that can be done? But they both truly believe it will happen.

The program ends, and eventually, Bonner learns that Evan Parker had died without ever writing or at least publishing the book. He decides to write his own book, stealing the story that Evan Parker told him. He feels guilty about plagiarism, which led to a lot of discussion. How many books out there are written about similar situations, stories or historical facts, but have different authors, retelling the story? Bonner did not steal Parkers words, but his story idea. Is that plagiarism? We didn’t think so,





but according to Webster: plagiarism is: to steal and pass off (the ideas or words of another) as one's own : use (another's production) without crediting the source. : use (another's production) without crediting the source. But is this about non-fiction, or both?

Bonners book becomes a huge best seller, and he is the center of the publishing world, with the book being made into a movie with none other than Spielberg as the producer. Then he begins to receive messages saying he is a thief. The messages get more and more hateful, and more public.

But if the story was never written, and no one else knew the story line, was there harm in writing the story? We had a lot of discussion, even if none of us loved the book. There were some insights into the publishing world that we all enjoyed. Character development was lacking, and we didn’t really love any of the characters. One member said, the “bad guy” was one of the most truly evil characters she had had in a book before. I can’t say the same, but he/she was a psychopath for sure.

I have had friends say that our book club chooses odd books, and people comment about us not liking everything we read. For me, that is the purpose of a book club—to read outside your normal comfort zone, and read the same words as everyone else and then share opinions. Rarely are we all on the same page about liking or not liking a book. It is like food—some people love onions, and I hate them. Some people prefer tea, while others like coffee. Each to their own. Book clubs sometimes puts you outside your comfort zone, and the discussions are great—and then there is the food! Ann made green soup,





and then we had an indoor picnic.





Great fun.

While I don’t think any of us would recommend you read this one, overall, it came in with a 2.9 score.