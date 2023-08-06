Three Naturals pitchers combine on a shutout

Naturals 5, Cardinals 0

Dillan Shrum hit a three-run home run and three Northwest Arkansas pitchers combined on a three-hitter in victory over the Springfield Cardinals on Saturday night at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

Shrum hit his ninth homer of the season as part of a four-run seventh inning. Peyton Wilson added a sacrifice fly.

Jorge Bonifacio got Northwest Arkansas in front 1-0 with a sacrifice fly in the third off Springfield starter Alex Cornwell (0-1).

Diego Hernandez went 3 for 5 and scored a run for Northwest Arkansas. Wilson added two hits and an RBI.

Andrew Hoffman (4-6) pitched 6 innings, allowing 3 hit with 6 strikeouts and 1 walk to earn the win. Jacob Wallace threw two hitless innings and John McMillon pitched the ninth.

Before the game, Naturals pitcher Noah Murdock was placed on the injured list and pitcher Jackson McClelland was activated from the development list.