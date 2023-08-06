Trump prosecutors ask judge for protective order

The Justice Department has asked a federal judge overseeing the criminal case against former President Donald Trump in Washington to step in after he released a post online that appeared to promise revenge on anyone who goes after him.

Prosecutors Friday requested that U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan issue a protective order concerning evidence in the case, a day after Trump pleaded innocent to charges of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss and block the peaceful transition of power. The order, different from a "gag order," would limit what information Trump and his legal team could share publicly about the case brought by special counsel Jack Smith.

On Saturday, Chutkan gave Trump's legal team until 5 p.m. Monday to respond to the government's request. Trump's legal team, which has indicated he would look to slow the case down despite prosecutors' pledge of a speedy trial, then filed a request to extend the response deadline to Thursday and to hold a hearing on the matter, saying it needed more time for discussion.

Chutkan swiftly denied that extension request Saturday evening, reaffirming that Trump must abide by Monday's deadline.

Protective orders are common in criminal cases, but prosecutors said it's "particularly important in this case" because Trump has posted on social media about "witnesses, judges, attorneys, and others associated with legal matters pending against him."

Prosecutors pointed specifically to a post on Trump's Truth Social platform from earlier Friday in which Trump wrote, in all capital letters, "If you go after me, I'm coming after you!"

Prosecutors said they are ready to hand over a "substantial" amount of evidence -- "much of which includes sensitive and confidential information" -- to Trump's legal team.

They told the judge that if Trump were to begin posting about grand jury transcripts or other evidence provided by the Justice Department, it could have a "harmful chilling effect on witnesses or adversely affect the fair administration of justice in this case."

Prosecutors' proposed protective order seeks to prevent Trump and his lawyers from disclosing materials provided by the government to anyone other than people on his legal team, possible witnesses, the witnesses' lawyers or others approved by the court. It would put stricter limits on "sensitive materials," which would include grand jury witness testimony and materials obtained through sealed search warrants.

A Trump spokesperson said in an emailed statement the former president's post "is the definition of political speech," and was made in response to "dishonest special interest groups and Super PACs."

Chutkan, a former assistant public defender nominated by President Barack Obama, has been one of the toughest punishers of people who rioted at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, fueled by Trump's claims of a stolen election.

THE INDICTMENT

The indictment unsealed last week accuses Republican Trump of conspiring with allies to spread falsehoods and concoct schemes intended to overturn his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden as his legal challenges floundered in court.

The indictment chronicles how Trump and his allies, in what Smith described as an attack on a "bedrock function of the U.S. government," repeatedly lied about the results in the two months after he lost the election and pressured his vice president, Mike Pence, and state election officials to take action to help him cling to power.

Trump faces charges including conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and conspiracy to obstruct Congress' certification of Biden's electoral victory.

It's the third criminal case brought this year against the the early front-runner in the 2024 Republican presidential primary. But it's the first case to try to hold Trump responsible for his efforts to remain in power during the chaotic weeks between his election loss and the riot by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Smith has also charged Trump in Florida federal court with illegally hoarding classified documents at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate and thwarting government efforts to get them back.

The magistrate judge in that case agreed to a protective order in June that prohibits Trump and his legal team from publicly disclosing evidence turned over to them by prosecutors without prior approval. Prosecutors are seeking another protective order in that case with more rules about the defense team's handling of classified evidence.

After his court appearance Thursday in the Washington case, Trump characterized the prosecution as a "persecution" designed to hurt his 2024 presidential campaign. His legal team has described it as an attack on his right to free speech and his right to challenge an election that he believed had been stolen.

Smith has said prosecutors will seek a "speedy trial" against Trump in the election case. Chutkan has ordered the government to file a brief by Thursday proposing a trial date. The first court hearing in front of Chutkan is scheduled for Aug. 28.

Trump is already scheduled to stand trial in March in the New York case stemming from hush-money payments made during the 2016 campaign and in May in the classified documents case.

ALABAMA RALLY

Meanwhile, Trump delivered a speech full of defiance and bluster Friday night, insulting prosecutors and declaring that the charges he faces only help his 2024 presidential campaign.

"Any time they file an indictment, we go way up in the polls," Trump said at a Republican Party dinner in Alabama. "We need one more indictment to close out this election. One more indictment, and this election is closed out. Nobody has even a chance."

Trump was unapologetic as he took the stage Friday night to Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the USA," flashing a thumbs-up at the crowd, raising his fist and taking in a standing ovation of nearly three minutes.

"We're gonna be here for a little while," he joked, asking the crowd to take a seat.

In a sign of that defiance, his campaign released an online ad Friday attacking Smith, the special counsel.

The ad, which is expected to start airing on television this week, also attacks Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who has charged Trump in the hush money case, and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is believed to be close to filing charges in her investigation into efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

A Trump aide said the ad will start airing Monday and Tuesday in Washington, D.C., New York, Atlanta and on national cable. The ad was also shown to the crowd at the Alabama dinner Friday night.

Trump has continued to receive endorsements from GOP elected officials throughout the investigations and criminal cases, including on Friday from all six of Alabama's Republican U.S. House members.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, who is trying to change Pentagon abortion policy by holding up hundreds of military nominations and promotions, introduced Trump at the dinner Friday night.

"He's had a tough week. We need to stand behind him," Tuberville said. "He needs encouragement. They're after him." Repeating Trump's frequent refrain, he added, "They're after you."

Among the opening acts of the dinner were Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips, who produced the movie "2000 Mules," which made various debunked claims about mail ballots, drop boxes and ballot collection in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump praised the pair in his remarks and said: "Get ready. Get those votes ready. Just get them ready. Keep those tapes handy because you're going to need them."

The crowd of 2,700 began arriving several hours early for the dinner, a $250-per-ticket fundraiser for the Alabama Republican Party.

"They are excited," Alabama Republican Party Chair John Wahl said. "There is so much passion from Trump supporters and voters across the state."

Robin Rowan, the owner of a financial company, wore a button and sash with Trump's image and "NOT GUILTY" emblazoned in sequins as she waited Friday to hear Trump speak.

Rowan, who does not believe the criminal accusations against Trump, said the charges have galvanized support for Trump rather than making voters doubt him.

"We know the truth. They are trying to wear us down. They are not going to wear us down," Rowan said.

Rich Foster, a retired police officer wearing a black "Bikers for Trump" T-shirt, said he believes some crimes were committed on Jan. 6, such as the attacks on police officers defending the Capitol, but does not consider Trump responsible for the violence that happened.

"I don't think Trump committed a crime that day," Foster said. He said he believed that Trump, as president, had a right to speak out about the election.

Trump has not been charged with inciting the attack, but prosecutors accused him of exploiting the violence and chaos at the Capitol to continue making false claims of election fraud and trying to halt the certification of the election results.

Foster said he and other Trump supporters viewed the charges as an attempt to keep Trump from winning in 2024. He said he would write in the former president's name if he had to.

"If they get him off the ballot somehow," he said, "I know how to write Donald J. Trump on the ballot."

Information for this article was contributed by Alanna Durkin Richer, Michelle L. Price and Kim Chandler of The Associated Press.