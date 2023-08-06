Veterans park prepped for return to city

HOT SPRINGS -- Volunteers have recently been at work nearly every day at the Garland County Veterans Memorial and Military Park, placing new markers and moving existing monuments to other sites.

One of the most recent additions to the park, in 2016, was the Purple Heart monument, originally erected on the Spring Street side of the Hot Springs Visitors Center in Hill Wheatley Plaza.

"Everything we do and everything we've done has been by volunteers, or we would not have been able to get this far," said Jo West Davis, president of the Garland County Veterans Memorial Committee.

Now, the group looks to move two memorials, which were previously moved before. The effort is to consolidate all the veterans and military markers into one central location before the park is given back to the city.

The park was dedicated in 2009 under the condition that it be given back after a designated amount of time. Morris Cash, the first chairman, came up with the idea roughly 20 years earlier.

The city agreed to allow the group to relocate the original veterans monument and a large stone with a plaque commemorating the Spanish-American War -- both now sit along the Greenway Trail just several hundred feet from the park.

The agreement was made on the condition that the group prepare the new location, pouring a 4-by-6-foot concrete pad for the "All Veterans Monument." As soon as the concrete is set and ready, the monuments will be able to be lifted and taken to their new home.

The original veterans monument, a two-sided marble pillar, first sat outside the former Hot Springs Convention Auditorium before the convention center expansion.

Jo West Davis, president of the Garland County Veterans Memorial Committee, stands next to the Purple Heart monument, which was relocated to the military park in 2016. - Photo by Lance Brownfield of The Sentinel-Record



Volunteers place new markers for veterans at the Garland County Veterans Memorial and Military Park on Thursday. - Photo by Lance Brownfield of The Sentinel-Record

