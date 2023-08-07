8th Circuit upholds Josh Duggar's child pornography conviction, sentence

A federal judge in Arkansas' western district did not commit reversible errors during the child pornography trial of Josh Duggar, the oldest son of the famed Northwest Arkansas Duggar family, according to an appeals court ruling issued Monday which affirmed Duggar's 12-year prison sentence.

A three-judge panel on the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that statements Duggar made early in the investigation and the trial judge's ruling that a former employee's past sex offense conviction was not relevant had no bearing on the conviction of the former reality show star and Republican Party activist.

In a de novo review of the trial court transcript -- meaning it did not consider the district court's rulings in its review but gave consideration as though it was looking at the case for the first time -- the three-judge panel affirmed Duggar's conviction in an 11-page unanimous ruling.



