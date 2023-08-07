Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded July 27-Aug. 2 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.
July 27
Bradley Jay Black, 61, and Bobbi Jean Bubenik, 60, both of Bentonville
William Mason Brown Jr., 69, and Debra Kay Beal, 62, both of Gentry
Alex Clayton Eads, 32, and Evi Kerckhoffs, 26, both of Springdale
Caden Marcus Seth Kimbrough, 21, and Allyson Renee Campion, 21, both of Baxter Springs, Kan.
Carlos A. Ponce-Gutierrez, 44, Bangor, Penn., and Tannia Ximena Guevara Jarrin, 45, Siloam Springs
July 28
Brandon Michael Baalman, 24, and Autumn Marilyn Olson, 24, both of Bella Vista
Ryan R. Coots, 27, and Shelby C. Desjardin, 26, both of Siloam Springs
Brandon Disbrow DeNike, 32, Siloam Springs, and Isabel Celeste Starr, 32, Springdale
Matthew Christian Faustin, 24, and Margaret Lynn Bell, 24, both of Denver
Jase Loren Houchin, 24, and Brittney Paige Messier, 21, both of Pea Ridge
William Hunter Humphrey, 24, and Anna Rachael Yowell, 23, both of Bentonville
Jason Walter Kauffeld, 39, and Tonya Danelle Mulkey, 34, both of Siloam Springs
Blake Tyler Lennier, 49, Barling, and Katie Leanne Vanzandt, 41, Bella Vista
Dustin Joseph Meuten, 44, and Stephanie Lynn Rhoads, 46, both of Wichita, Kan.
Joshua Aaron Milnes, 22, Jonesboro, and Emma Danielle Jones, 22, Mountain Home
Zachary Alexander Shartle, 42, and Jaqualyn Amber Smith, 35, both of Rogers
Duane Allen Weaver, 73, and Deborah Kay Kreitzer, 72, both of Rogers
Richard Edward Whitaker, 18, Rose, Okla., and Kyla Lee Cross, 18, Gentry
July 31
Kyle Harris Carpenter, 26, Bella Vista, and Brianna Marie Moseley, 24, Rogers
Kile Gene Coatney-Burden, 32, and Gretzchen Natalia Matias, 28, both of Centerton
James William Duncan, 20, Gravette, and Mikey Victoria Larson, 20, Sulphur Springs
William Fernandez, 23, Bentonville, and Erin Elizabeth Watson, 23, Rogers
Chazden Taos-Lee Harmon, 30, and Raven Ariel Devera, 31, both of Bentonville
Elijah Ora Hawbaker, 24, and Alexandra Leigh Weber, 22, both of Springdale
Timothy Nicholas Scott, 45, and Heidi Dawn McBride, 39, both of Siloam Springs
Gatlin Cole Watson, 28, and Kendra Marie Martin, 25, both of Springdale
Aug. 1
Kelvin Migdael Gutierrez Violante, 25, and Debbie Janet Interiano, 21, both of Bentonville
Dylan Wade Peters, 27, and Kassandra Kate Scoggins, 27, both of Lowell
Brian Stephen Rickard, 41, and Lauren Nicole Collins, 33, both of Rogers
Aug. 2
Todd Edward Christians, 58, and Tammie Denise Todd, 56, both of Lowell
Jose Luis Hercules Polanco, 21, and Yael Aguilar, 30, both of Rogers
Ashley Shane Ward, 46, and Stesha Nikole Chirnside, 34, both of Bentonville
Ronald Dayton Weston, 53, and Christina Coramae Cassidy, 40, both of Garfield