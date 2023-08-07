Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded July 27-Aug. 2 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

July 27

Bradley Jay Black, 61, and Bobbi Jean Bubenik, 60, both of Bentonville

William Mason Brown Jr., 69, and Debra Kay Beal, 62, both of Gentry

Alex Clayton Eads, 32, and Evi Kerckhoffs, 26, both of Springdale

Caden Marcus Seth Kimbrough, 21, and Allyson Renee Campion, 21, both of Baxter Springs, Kan.

Carlos A. Ponce-Gutierrez, 44, Bangor, Penn., and Tannia Ximena Guevara Jarrin, 45, Siloam Springs

July 28

Brandon Michael Baalman, 24, and Autumn Marilyn Olson, 24, both of Bella Vista

Ryan R. Coots, 27, and Shelby C. Desjardin, 26, both of Siloam Springs

Brandon Disbrow DeNike, 32, Siloam Springs, and Isabel Celeste Starr, 32, Springdale

Matthew Christian Faustin, 24, and Margaret Lynn Bell, 24, both of Denver

Jase Loren Houchin, 24, and Brittney Paige Messier, 21, both of Pea Ridge

William Hunter Humphrey, 24, and Anna Rachael Yowell, 23, both of Bentonville

Jason Walter Kauffeld, 39, and Tonya Danelle Mulkey, 34, both of Siloam Springs

Blake Tyler Lennier, 49, Barling, and Katie Leanne Vanzandt, 41, Bella Vista

Dustin Joseph Meuten, 44, and Stephanie Lynn Rhoads, 46, both of Wichita, Kan.

Joshua Aaron Milnes, 22, Jonesboro, and Emma Danielle Jones, 22, Mountain Home

Zachary Alexander Shartle, 42, and Jaqualyn Amber Smith, 35, both of Rogers

Duane Allen Weaver, 73, and Deborah Kay Kreitzer, 72, both of Rogers

Richard Edward Whitaker, 18, Rose, Okla., and Kyla Lee Cross, 18, Gentry

July 31

Kyle Harris Carpenter, 26, Bella Vista, and Brianna Marie Moseley, 24, Rogers

Kile Gene Coatney-Burden, 32, and Gretzchen Natalia Matias, 28, both of Centerton

James William Duncan, 20, Gravette, and Mikey Victoria Larson, 20, Sulphur Springs

William Fernandez, 23, Bentonville, and Erin Elizabeth Watson, 23, Rogers

Chazden Taos-Lee Harmon, 30, and Raven Ariel Devera, 31, both of Bentonville

Elijah Ora Hawbaker, 24, and Alexandra Leigh Weber, 22, both of Springdale

Timothy Nicholas Scott, 45, and Heidi Dawn McBride, 39, both of Siloam Springs

Gatlin Cole Watson, 28, and Kendra Marie Martin, 25, both of Springdale

Aug. 1

Kelvin Migdael Gutierrez Violante, 25, and Debbie Janet Interiano, 21, both of Bentonville

Dylan Wade Peters, 27, and Kassandra Kate Scoggins, 27, both of Lowell

Brian Stephen Rickard, 41, and Lauren Nicole Collins, 33, both of Rogers

Aug. 2

Todd Edward Christians, 58, and Tammie Denise Todd, 56, both of Lowell

Jose Luis Hercules Polanco, 21, and Yael Aguilar, 30, both of Rogers

Ashley Shane Ward, 46, and Stesha Nikole Chirnside, 34, both of Bentonville

Ronald Dayton Weston, 53, and Christina Coramae Cassidy, 40, both of Garfield