Betting Odds for Each Conference and Division to Win Super Bowl LVIII

The AFC was superior to the NFC last season -- and that was when the NFC still had Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady in the fold. With Rodgers switching conferences and Brady retired, the disparity is even more drastic and its best represented in the betting markets: A look at the Super Bowl LVIII odds at SI Sportsbook reveals that eight of the top 12 favorites are from the AFC.

After Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs followed Brady and the Bucs, the Super Bowl-winning team has now alternated between the two conferences each of the last six years. The last repeat was from 2014-16 when the AFC won three consecutive Lombardi Trophies.

The oddsmakers at SI Sportsbook like the AFCs chances of winning another ring this year, especially with the defending champion Chiefs installed as the favorites. The odds that the Super Bowl winner hails from the AFC are -137 compared to +100 for the NFC.

Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

There are several capable contenders in the AFC, starting with Kansas City (+550). The Bills (+800), Bengals (+900), Jets (+1400), Chargers (+2000), Ravens (+2000), Dolphins (+2000) and Jaguars (+2500) also all have a shot. Compare that to the NFC where the Eagles (+800), 49ers (+800), Cowboys (+1400) and Lions (+2000) make up the short list of teams from that conference in the top 12.

From a value perspective, bettors might be better off trying to pinpoint the division of the Super Bowl LVIII winner rather than the conference. The division odds are as follows:

AFC West +330

AFC East +350

NFC East +350

AFC North +450

NFC West +600

NFC North +900

NFC South +1400

AFC South +1800

This is a way to get a few bites at the apple rather than swinging and missing on a single team.

The AFC West was thought to be a super division of sorts a year ago and though it did not deliver on that hype it was still home to the eventual champions. Largely due to the Chiefs, and to a lesser extent, the Chargers, the AFC West (+330) has the best Super Bowl odds heading into 2023. Though the Broncos (+3300) should be much improved with coach Sean Payton at the helm, just a playoff appearance would be a big step after the disaster in Denver last season.

The AFC East and NFC East are tied for the next-best odds (+350). The AFC East got better with Rodgerss arrival in New York and key defensive upgrades in Miami. New England (+5000) also made a key coaching change that should help the offense along and Buffalo added to a roster thats taken home three consecutive division titles. As for the NFC East, Philadelphia is coming off a Super Bowl appearance and though Dallas keeps hitting a wall in the postseason, this remains one of the best rosters in the league. New York (+4000) made the playoffs last season in Brian Dabolls first year at the helm while Washington (+6600) clawed its way to .500.

The first key drop-off is to the AFC North (+450) and this division may actually offer the best value on the board. Cincinnati and Baltimore are both top-flight contenders with franchise quarterbacks who made offseason upgrades to areas of need — the Bengals added left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and the Ravens acquired receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers. The Browns (+3300) are a wild card largely dependent upon the play of Deshaun Watson and the Steelers (+5000) could take a leap in Kenny Picketts second season.

The NFC West (+600) has to be mentioned because of San Francisco, but theres still the quarterback question looming large over this team. Brock Purdy, Trey Lance or Sam Darnold? If the Niners get even average play out of the position, they should be back in the conference title game for the fourth time in five years. The Seahawks (+3300) profile as a playoff team yet again and they also bolstered their roster with a pair of first-round picks.

There arent as many viable options in the NFC North (+900), NFC South (+1400) or AFC South (+1800). Detroit has the best shot of any NFC North team after posting a winning record last season. In the NFC South, the Saints (+3300) have the best Super Bowl odds but the division winner last year went finished .500 and eight wins could do the trick once again. And in the AFC South, after Jacksonville its difficult to make a case for another team making the playoffs, let alone a run, unless youre a Titans (+6600) truther. The odds are better to bet on the Jaguars outright rather than their division as a whole, anyway.

The AFC West is the rightful favorite, but the best value may actually lie in the AFC North. Any further down the list and its probably preferable to bet on the top team from that division rather than the division at large considering theres so few viable contenders in the NFC North, NFC South and AFC South.

