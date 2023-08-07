COLUMNIST: New Polo shirt: My rite of passage

As middle age looms, some shell out for a new watch or car or boat or private island or rocket ship. Me? I just bought my first Dad Polo. I'm talking the gold standard, the Rolls-Royce of Dad Polos: The Dad College Alumni Polo (henceforth, "Dad Polo").

To be honest, the fit is not great. The shirttail is a tripping hazard, and the sleeves are cavernous. But at 50 bucks it's a whale of a bargain for a midlife crisis.

Plus, there's something about a Dad Polo. It's hard to put into words, but at a certain age, a certain stage, it feels right to throw one on. That's aside from its many virtues.

First, you need to understand: The Dad Polo isn't a shirt; it's a time machine spun into a synthetic cotton-polyester blend. To onlookers, it says: When you see me now, just imagine me then. It does this with a wistful smile and shake of the head, maybe a little chuckle, as if to say "Boy, I was really somethin'." In fact, that's exactly what it says.

Those donning Dad Polos announce that they've got at least one foot planted firmly in the past, and they ain't budging.

On versatility, the Dad Polo is in a class of its own. It's business casual, it's athleisure, it's the golf course, it's lawn mowing, it's game day, it's a Zoom conference call, it's church, it's poker night, it's the kids' soccer game, it's the pool, it's pickleball, it's the backyard barbecue.

Warning: Dad Polos talk. And after a couple of drinks, they can get pretty obnoxious. Generally speaking, there are three groups of Dad Polos to look out for:

First, there are the National Champion Dad Polos, which practically chest-bump you: "WOO! I just won The Natty! Sure, I stake my self-worth and emotional stability on the athletic performance of illegally recruited 18-year old kids on a weekly basis. BUT I'M A CHAMP BAB-AY!"

Next we have the Ivy League Dad Polos, which state simply, smugly, snidely: "I went to Harvard/Princeton/Yale ... Ever heard of it?"

Above all, though, beware the Dad Polos repping schools that excel in academics and athletics; they're a special case. I'm talking about Duke, Michigan, Stanford, Texas, UCLA, Wisconsin, my alma mater Notre Dame (ever heard of it?), and a handful of others. I could barely bring myself to type the names of some of these schools. Drunk on their well-roundedness, they thumb their noses at everyone, including the Ivies.

The rest of the Dad Polos? Salt of the Earth.

You do not have to be a dad to wear a Dad Polo. While some in their early 30s can pull it off, the Dad Polo has been engineered specifically to meet the needs of men 35 and over. We will wear it until we die, or purchase Dad Polos of schools that our children attend.

They say that with age comes wisdom. I don't know about that, but it should definitely come with a Dad Polo. So wear it often, wear it proudly, but wash it infrequently--a good Dad Polo should smell like a mixture of sweat, charcoal, and grass. And don't get me started on Dad sneakers.