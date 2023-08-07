4 authors, sorority sisters to sign books

The Pine Bluff Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will sponsor a Back to School Book Signing featuring authors who are sorority sisters.

Authors are Zedralyn Butler, Kionna Henderson, Alice F. Horton and LaTonya Richardson, who are all members of Delta Sigma Theta, according to a news release from Stuff in The Bluff.com.

The book signing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library, 600 S. Main St. The event is presented by the Pine Bluff Alumnae Chapter's Arts and Letters Committee.

AUTHORS

Butler -- a former Division 1 women's basketball player, writes about the mental conflicts experienced by athletes regardless of playing level.

"Her book, The Mental State of Sports, also includes sections dedicated to parents and coaches that offer interesting perspectives. In this read, be ready to explore 12 chapters, including African American athletes, Athletic Identity, Gender in Sports, The Transfer Portal, and more," according to the release.

Henderson, PhD -- is a research scientist for a large hospital in Texas. She wrote and published, If You Ain't First, You're Last: A Guaranteed Acceptance Guide to Successfully Transition from High School to College.

"This guide will help high school students increase their chances of college acceptance. As the first person in her family to attend and graduate from college, Dr. Henderson pours 10-plus years of accumulating more than $1 million dollars of scholarships and grants into an easily digestible read for ninth to 12th-grade students," according to the release.

Horton -- A retired educator with than 38 years of experience, Horton is the author of children's books: Grandma Got Stuck in the Bathtub, The Real Meaning of Christmas, and The Cat's in the Doghouse. She also enjoys writing poetry and short stories, according to the release.

Richardson -- An educator, Richardson is also the author of children's picture books, Going on a Bear Hunt and Bayou Stew.

"She has also penned several young adult books, including A Double Play Summer, Almost Out of Time, the Ruby Quinn Series, and The Inevitable Series," according to the release.

Details: Kionna Henderson, (870) 329.5714.

Kionna Henderson



Alice F. Horton

