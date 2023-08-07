Doctor from Manila plans to run for Arkansas District 9 Senate seat

Doctor Tommy Wagner of Manila said Monday he plans to challenge state Sen. David Wallace of Leachville in the Republican primary next year.

"With a lifelong commitment to serving his community and a diverse background in healthcare and agriculture, Dr. Wagner will bring fresh perspectives and innovative conservative solutions to the legislature," Wagner's campaign said in a news release

As a Republican candidate for the Arkansas Senate District 19, Wagner aims to bring his extensive experience in healthcare, agriculture and community leadership to the forefront, the campaign said.

"With a service-minded approach and a deep understanding of the issues affecting his constituents, Dr. Wagner is committed to working tirelessly to improve the lives of the people he serves," according to the campaign's news release.

Wallace said Monday Wagner's challenge is not a surprise.

Wallace has served in the Senate since 2017 and previously served in the House of Representatives from 2015-2017. He said he has spent the past nine years working for the people in the Legislature and "I've been helping folks."

Wagner "is welcome to the race," Wallace said.

Senate District 19 includes all of Mississippi County, most of Poinsett County and part of Craighead County, not including Jonesboro and Nettleton.