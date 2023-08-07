Johnathan Warren was arrested in Los Angeles and faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, concealing death and tampering with evidence in connection with the disappearance of a South Dakota woman last seen in the Atlanta area more than seven years ago, Porterdale, Ga., police say.

Amos Burnham, 42, of Richton, Miss., pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful excavation of an archeological site after admitting to using a tractor to illegally excavate a protected site within the De Soto National Forest, which contains material remains of past human activities that are of archeological interest, authorities said.

Scott Busenbark, fire chief in Crawfordsville, Ind., said crews extinguished a house fire in which one person was found in the front lawn hurt and two others inside dead.

Ousmane Sonko, Senegal's jailed opposition leader who has been on a hunger strike in prison to protest criminal charges against him, was being treated at the Main Hospital in downtown Dakar, according a statement from the Patriots of Senegal party.

Martin Daum, chairman of Daimler Truck's board of management, said in a statement the death of chief financial officer Jochen Goetz, 52, "is a tremendous loss for Daimler Truck, both personally and professionally."

Mike Brown, area wildlife manager for the region near Trinidad, Colo., said a man was hospitalized after a black bear bit his upper right arm and the injury "appears to be relatively minor" and the state's parks and wildlife department is "doing everything we can to locate this bear."

Ryan Speakman, a police officer in Circleville, Ohio, was fired because he "did not meet the standards and expectations we hold for our police officers" amid an inquiry into an incident in which he released his K-9 on a surrendering truck driver, the department said.

Paul Kubosh, a lawyer for Food Not Bombs volunteers, said he asked the city of Houston to prove an increase of harassment outside of a library where the volunteers donate meals four times a week after the library closes.

John Lemarr, friend of Angel Naranjo, a Las Vegas teen who died after colliding neck-first with a cable tied across a regional trail, said the 16-year-old "was a child and he wasn't out trying to harm anybody" while riding a minibike with his older brother.