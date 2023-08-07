Jonesboro police investigating shooting that injured 2 men

The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two men on Sunday, police said.

Officers responded to a call about the shooting just after 3 p.m. on Sunday near the 3500 block of Race Street, a Facebook post from the police department said.

They were then notified that “two victims with apparent gunshot wounds arrived at an area hospital in a personal vehicle,” the post said.

The incident report listed the victims as two Jonesboro men, one 19 and the other 22.

Sally Smith, a spokeswoman for the Jonesboro Police Department, said there was not a lot of information to release as of Monday afternoon.

She said that no arrests had been made in connection with the shooting.

“Officers are still interviewing witnesses and trying to piece together what happened,” Smith said. “This is an active and ongoing investigation.”

Police have asked that anyone with information about this shooting to call CrimeStoppers of Jonesboro or the Jonesboro Police Department at (870)-935-5657.