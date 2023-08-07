Keep it straight

FAYETTEVILLE -- No University of Arkansas placekicker has ever connected on 90% of his field goal tries in a season.

Kendall Trainor, the most recent All-American kicker for the Razorbacks in 1988, came the closest at 88.9% when he hit 24 of 27 attempts.

Cam Little, a junior from Moore, Okla., hopes to make history this season.

"I always write notes to myself or goals on a white board in my room, and 90% is on that," Little said after Sunday's third practice of camp. "Obviously to be an elite guy, to be up for the Lou Groza Award, you want to be at that 90%. So that's definitely a goal of mine."

Little has two of the top 10 seasons for Arkansas in field goal accuracy. He hit 20 of 24 in 2021 (83.3%) to rank No. 5 and 13 of 16 last season (81.3%) to rank No. 7.

"What we've talked about from day one is to be at 80% or better," Razorbacks special teams coordinator Scott Fountain said. "He's done that the last two years.

"This year, we'd love that number to get up and hit 90."

Sophomore Eli Stein is back for a second season as the team's No. 1 deep snapper, and sophomore punter Max Fletcher is set to take over for Reid Bauer -- who has transferred to Memphis -- as Little's holder.

Fletcher held in a game for the first time when the Razorbacks beat Kansas 58-55 in triple overtime in the Liberty Bowl and Little hit his only field goal try from 37 yards and went 6 of 6 on extra points to improve to 96 of 96 as a Razorback.

Stein suffered a broken right index finger in the 11th game against Ole Miss and missed the rest of the season, with John Oehrlein, now a senior at Texas State, taking over as deep snapper.

This season's opener against Western Carolina on Sept. 2 in Little Rock is set to be the first time Little, Stein and Fletcher have worked together in a game.

"I think the more they're together, the better they will become," Fountain said. "I think we're seeing that.

"It's good that they've been together all summer. ... Eli had his injury, but they've had the spring, summer and of course fall camp."

Stein said the trio have worked well together.

"I think it's going to go great," said Stein, who is from Cambridge, Wis. "The operations ... it's all just been super smooth."

Stein, like Little and Fletcher, came to Arkansas on a scholarship, which is rare for a snapper.

"As you can probably imagine, the first few snaps in the stadium was pretty nerve-wracking," Stein said of last season's opener when the Razorbacks beat Cincinnati 31-24 at home. "It's a lot faster pace than high school, and it kind of caught me off guard.

"But after the first couple of ones ... it was the same thing if you're snapping in the backyard."

Fletcher opened as the No. 1 punter, matching up against his brother, Cincinnati punter Mason Fletcher.

While Mason Fletcher earned third-team Associated Press All-America honors with an average of 46.2 yards and 14 punts of 50 or more yards, Max struggled with consistency.

Max Fletcher, who is from Melbourne, Australia, averaged 38.5 yards on six punts against Cincinnati.

In the sixth game at Mississippi State, Bauer replaced Fletcher after he had a 25-yard punt.

Fletcher punted in nine games, including the Liberty Bowl with Bauer in the transfer portal, and averaged 37.5 yards on 38 kicks, including three over 50 yards.

With Bauer's departure, Fletcher again is the No. 1 punter, though the Razorbacks brought in some competition with Tennessee-Martin transfer Tyler Larco, a junior who averaged 43.6 yards on 48 punts last season to rank No. 8 in the FCS.

"[Fletcher] had a really good spring and really good summer," Fountain said. "We do a lot of charting in the summer as well, and I was really proud of him there."

Sunday was the first day the Razorbacks did live punting in camp.

"I think out of [Fletcher's] three punts, he hit what I'd call an A-ball," Fountain said. "The second was a B-ball. So two of the three were pretty decent balls. I think he's headed in the right direction."

Fountain was Georgia's special teams coordinator in 2019 when punter Jake Camarda averaged 46.8 yards as a sophomore, and had 25 of 61 kicks downed inside the opponent's 20, after averaging 42.6 his freshman season.

Camarda went on to earn All-American honors and now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Jake was a really good talent coming out, much like Max," Fountain said. "His first year at Georgia he had an OK season, but his second year was off the charts.

"So I'm hoping to see Max do the same. I think that first year as a punter is a really tough task."

Little said Fletcher faced the added challenge of coming to the United States from Australia and not having a background playing American football.

"All he had done was prior punting with Prokick Australia, which they do a great job of preparing their punters and transitioning from Australian rules football over to America," Little said. "But he had never played a football game in his life."

Fletcher averaged 37 yards on six punts against Kansas, but two were downed at the Jayhawks' 16 and 14.

"He punted well in the bowl game," Little said. "I think he's just growing in his consistency, growing in his comfort, getting more confident throughout this past spring and fall camp.

"He's in a better mindset than he was last year as far as confidence goes."

Little knows something about maintaining confidence.

After Little had a 42-yard attempt bounce off the top of the right upright with 1:30 left in Arkansas' 23-21 loss to Texas A&M, he hit his next eight field goals, including a 51-yarder at Mississippi State and 50-yarder against Liberty.

"That's what he brings to the table," Fountain said. "He's a very strong-minded young man, and I like the way he approaches the game."

Little said he's been working to keep the flight of his kicks more consistent.

"You can be a good college kicker and they'll be some variation in your ball flight as long as it goes [through the uprights]," Little said. "But those NFL guys keep that ball straight for such a long time, and that's really what I'm trying to achieve."

The straighter Little can keep his field goal attempts, the more likely he is to hit the 90% mark.