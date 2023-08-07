Keuchel works five solid innings in Twins’ debut

MINNEAPOLIS -- Matt Wallner hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday to give the Minnesota Twins a rain-delayed 5-3 victory and a three-game sweep of the skidding Arizona Diamondbacks.

Christian Walker had put the Diamondbacks ahead 3-2 with a home run in the top of the ninth.

Max Kepler led off the bottom half by hitting his third home run in three games. Jorge Polanco walked and Wallner sent a soaring drive off the facing of the right-center scoreboard off new Arizona closer Paul Sewald (3-2), who was acquired from Seattle in a trade Monday.

"With us struggling, and finally getting that chance to try and get off this losing streak and get called upon to do what I'm supposed to do and then fail miserably, it's disappointing," Sewald said.

Zac Gallen pitched seven strong innings for Arizona, allowing two runs and three hits while striking out eight.

Former University of Arkansas pitcher Dallas Keuchel, the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner, made his Twins debut and first appearance in the majors since Sept. 2, 2022, for Texas. He signed a minor league deal with the Twins on June 22 and went 1-0 with a 1.13 ERA in six starts at St. Paul.

Against the Diamondbacks -- one of three teams he pitched for last year -- Keuchel gave up one run in five innings while working around eight hits. He walked two and did not strike out a batter.

"I just kind of wanted to start off on the right foot," Keuchel said. "I had some nerves that I didn't really expect. So getting that first out really, really helped."

ATHLETICS 8, GIANTS 6 Nick Allen homered twice and had three RBI, Shea Langeliers put Oakland ahead with a two-run single in the sixth inning and the Athletics rallied to beat San Francisco.

ORIOLES 2, METS 0 Kyle Bradish and four relievers combined on a four-hitter as Baltimore completed a three-game sweep of New York.

PHILLIES 8, ROYALS 4 Bryson Stott, Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos homered, as Philadelphia beat Kansas City for its fifth win in seven games.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 6, BRAVES 4 Cody Bellinger had his third consecutive multi-hit game, scored twice and drove in a run as Chicago beat Atlanta for its sixth consecutive series win.

DODGERS 8, PADRES 2 Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and Amed Rosario hit home runs as Los Angeles took two of three against San Diego.

NATIONALS 6, REDS 3 Washington's CJ Abrams and Lane Thomas hit Lyon Richardson's first two major league pitches for home runs and the last-place Nationals finished a three-game sweep of Cincinnati.

PIRATES 4, BREWERS 1 Endy Rodriguez and Connor Joe homered to spoil the return of Milwaukee starter Brandon Woodruff after four months, leading Pittsburgh past the NL Central-leading Brewers.

ROCKIES 1, CARDINALS 0 Austin Gomber (9-8) pitched out of trouble for six innings against his former team and Ezequiel Tovar had a sacrifice fly to lift Colorado over St. Louis.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 9, YANKEES 7 Jake Meyers hit two long three-run home runs and Houston beat New York after struggling Yankees starter Carlos Rodon exited early with another injury.

BLUE JAYS 13, RED SOX 1 Davis Schneider went 4 for 5 with a home run and four RBI, and Toronto completed a weekend sweep of Boston.

MARINERS 3, ANGELS 2 (10) Eugenio Suarez delivered an RBI single in the 10th inning, and Seattle completed a four-game sweep of Los Angeles.

RANGERS 6, MARLINS 0 Texas slugged four home runs and swept a six-game homestand with a win over Miami in a game in which they lost standout rookie third baseman Josh Jung with a fractured thumb.

RAYS 10, TIGERS 6 Yandy Diaz homered and scored three runs as Tampa Bay scored five runs in the first two innings and took two of three from Detroit in the weekend series.

WHITE SOX 5, GUARDIANS 3 Elvis Andrus hit a two-run single after Chicago tied it in the ninth inning on consecutive throwing errors by Cleveland rookie Bryan Rocchio, one day after a nasty benches-clearing brawl between the AL Central rivals.

Minnesota Twins' Matt Wallner runs the bases on his two-run home run to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks in the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)



Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa hits a two-run single against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)



Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel throws to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)



Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen throws to the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)



Minnesota Twins' Matt Wallner, back left, runs the bases on his two-run home run as Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Paul Sewald, right, watches in the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)



Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Paul Sewald throws to the Minnesota Twins in the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)


