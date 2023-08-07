Not quite whole story

Re "Red states power economy" from The Las Vegas Review-Journal, reprinted on last Sunday's editorial page: That heading was a strong statement, but it only mentioned two red states, with an equal number of blue states with positive numbers.

With such a powerful heading, why wouldn't you give an average of all red and blue states' wage increases?

CLIFF HOOFMAN

Enola

Leader in the region

Like their spirit, it's contagious. As I sat and listened to the Magazine School Board monthly meeting for 3½ hours the other night, I could see that the whole district from top to bottom is dedicated to improving the education of their students. (Seriously, have you ever known of a maintenance/grounds supervisor to attend school board meetings? Ray is there at most every meeting I have attended.) Their "mantra" for the coming school year: "Learning is Required Here." Impressive, to say the least.

As a longtime observer of school board meetings, I don't think I have seen anything like this little school district's determination. Think "The Little Engine That Could." The small size of their student population and limited tax base is not being used as an excuse for their students not excelling. Reminds me of the story of David and Goliath.

MSD has set some lofty goals and also has set the standard with their job hire/skills fair ("Hirer Education"), which was a smashing success according to surveys from both student and business participants. Now six other school districts want to follow the MSD model; imitation is the highest form of flattery.

Magazine School District is an example of a "Dark Horse"; better keep an eye on what they can do, and maybe learn from their example. They are determined to be a leader in this region and they are off to a great start. The school board made a wise decision in hiring Dr. Beth Shumate as their "leader." Go MSD!

ANDI ELLIOTT

Booneville

Dividing ourselves

In response to the tendency for Christians to be divided into or divide ourselves into separate "progressive" and "evangelical" spheres of influence, should not all of our hearts remember that "Jesus Christ was a progressive evangelical," words recently spoken by one of my clergy at my Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church?

Should not all we Christians follow her words and his example?

CHARLES DAVID SULLIVAN

Little Rock

Can make difference

Climate change is not a far-off problem; it's happening here and now. We experienced July's hottest month in the United States' recorded history.

Worldwide, we are experiencing significant increases in floods, droughts, tornadoes, forest fires, and other global-warming-related phenomena.

The U.S. and many other countries have committed to moving to solar, wind, and geothermal renewable energy sources. The auto industry is dedicating significant resources to transition to electric vehicles. Many other industry sectors are taking positive actions to reduce their carbon footprints. These changes will all take time.

Carbon dioxide emission is the greatest contributor to global warming. Transportation accounts for one-fifth of CO2 emissions, 45 percent of which are passenger vehicles.

If 5 million electric cars were sold annually, it would take 20 years to replace the 100 million fossil fuel-powered cars currently registered in the U.S. In 2023 the forecast for electric car sales in the U.S. is 1.5 million. Fossil fuel-powered cars will continue to be used for quite some time, as will fossil fuel electric power generation.

During covid-19, driving mileage in the U.S. was reduced by 15-40 percent, contributing to reduced carbon dioxide emissions of 2.4 billion tons globally. The result: Cleaner air.

Small changes can create big results.

Ask all Americans to make a pledge today to reduce their annual driving mileage by 10 percent. Pledge now. Do it for yourself, your family, your community, country, and the world. United, we can win!

CLINT VOGUS

Jonesboro

Let the voters choose

In Dr. Bradley Gitz's column last Monday, he promotes the idea that party elites (i.e., the establishment) "can choose better candidates who are also better prepared to govern if elected than today's primary voters do." What he fails to comprehend is that this is exactly the Ivy League thinking that has led to candidates he views as on the "fringe."

Voters do not want to be "led" to candidates by party elites. Instead, they want to know the candidates' positions and freely select whoever mirrors their own personal beliefs and priorities. If that offends the leaders of either party, so be it. Please do not tell us what to think or what is best for us as Americans. We would just view your attempt as thoroughly "elitist" in its origins and an anathema to having been blessed to have been born an American.

GAYLE BURNS

Jonesboro