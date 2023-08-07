Liberals become censors

News that the Biden administration pressured social media companies to censor so-called "disinformation" shouldn't surprise us all that much--throughout time, government (in both secular and non-secular forms) has been the primary enemy of the free flow of information because informed citizens invariably threaten government.

If knowledge is power, then government always seeks to acquire a monopoly on it; indeed, its natural instinct is to censor as much as possible, using whatever pretexts at hand, always "for the good of the people."

It was in recognition of this tendency that our founders amended their constitutional handiwork to protect political speech; more precisely, the ability of the citizenry to criticize those who govern them without fear of reprisal, to point out their abuses of power and the folly of their policies.

Those who claim that speech should be curtailed because it can be offensive, even harmful to "marginalized" groups get it precisely backwards--free speech is the most important weapon wielded by the powerless, and censorship the most important wielded by the powerful. Whereas free speech subverts oppression, censorship aids and abets it.

Prominent media figures defending Biden administration censorship efforts (under an absurd "harm reduction" model) also pointedly fail to grasp that "false" speech is as fully protected as that deemed "true," since both exist to some extent in the eye of the beholder and because no entity, and most certainly not a far from disinterested government, is so infallible as to always know the difference between the two.

If we grant government the power to decide what is true and false and to censor the latter, whether during a pandemic, wartime, or any other real or manufactured crisis, disinformation will eventually come to consist of whatever speech government dislikes; the concept being so capacious and inviting of abuse as to potentially represent an all-purpose excuse to censor without constraint.

Once you accept the principle that government should be permitted to ban anything it claims to be false, then anything critical of government will quickly be labeled false and banned.

The more severe the crisis, the more necessary it is to resist the impulse to suppress information and to strive to protect the robust give and take of the marketplace of ideas. As the history of authoritarian regimes attests, we are far more likely to make deadly mistakes when we restrict information than when we let it flow.

"Follow the science" is, for instance, incompatible with censorship since science makes no sense without the free expression of ideas and debate over them.

In the end, the hunch is that the media's increasing abandonment of the principles behind the First Amendment, in apparent obliviousness of the watchdog function historically performed by the Fourth Estate and time-honored liberal tradition, ultimately flows from the increasingly partisan nature of that media. The media might in theory be opposed to censorship, but when so many within it have assigned themselves the task of "saving democracy" from Donald Trump and the Republicans (thereby also assuming the duty of protecting Joe Biden and the Democrats), and it is mostly conservatives and conservative-leaning speech that a congenial Democratic administration seeks to label disinformation and suppress, then the media suddenly finds reasons to dispense with its principles.

Put differently, the media now has a different view of government censorship because it now has a different view of itself; it is now less interested in reporting just the facts and letting viewers/readers interpret them for themselves, and more interested in presenting only information that supports a preferred ideological narrative and suppressing information (even if true) that contradicts it.

The media has become a "team player" and adapts its behavior accordingly, such that its defense of free speech comes with an increasing number of caveats.

Political partisanship has therefore altered both the nature of media reporting and the media view of government censorship of the media, with the latter now deemed acceptable, even urgent, if it is the right people and ideas (defined as those they disagree with) that are being suppressed.

The end result is an astounding transformation--from the idea that speech needs to be protected from government to the idea that government should decide what is permissible speech; the free society consequently and surely becomes the totalitarian one to the ironic applause of those we (mistakenly) call liberals.

We will, inevitably, find out if such an interpretation of the relationship between principle and partisanship is valid when a Republican administration, unfortunately but surely building on the precedent now being established by a Democratic one, begins to look about for crises, expediently defined, to censor dissenting Democratic voices.

When that day comes, Democrats will likely rediscover the virtues of the First Amendment.

In truth, the idea that the government should be assigned the task of vetting information because the citizenry is too dimwitted to distinguish true from false is far more subversive of democracy than anything Trump or the rioters of Jan. 6, 2021, did.

Yes, dissent truly is the highest form of patriotism. But only if it is permitted.

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives and teaches in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.