Lincoln resident Betty Anderson imparts life lessons through stories

SILOAM SPRINGS -- There are many ways to impart lessons on life. For Betty Anderson, the preferred method is through storytelling.

Throughout her life, Anderson has been a writer, playwright and psalmist, as well as a wife and mother. She has conveyed many of her experiences through the written word.

Anderson performed her one-woman play "Sitting on the Flat Side of a Dime Swinging My Legs Learning Spiritual Principles Through Life's Lessons" in February at the Siloam Springs Community Building. Her play is about lessons Anderson learned throughout life with a humorous bent.

"I incorporate all of this stuff into what I share, because not only does it give an opportunity for universality, it helps to ... use a lot of comedy as well," she said.

Growing up in Little Rock

Anderson grew up in Little Rock. Growing up, she read books and participated in the Women's League and the Federated Women's Club. As Anderson grew, she developed a love of writing.

Along with writing, Anderson helped her mother sew and raise her siblings. Anderson became a good swimmer and got a job in high school as a lifeguard at Gillam Park Pool, she said.

Anderson was one of the first Black students to integrate into Little Rock's junior high schools in 1960, she said.

"We were the first 25," Anderson said. "In fact, one of our comrades wrote a book about it, and I can't think of the name of the book right at the moment. But anyway, an interesting experience, to say the least."

Anderson began attending Little Rock Central High School in 1963. During her senior year, she was the first Black student director of the senior class play.

The year Anderson graduated she was interviewed by Walter Cronkite for the 10th anniversary of the Little Rock Central crisis and her time as being the first Black student to work in the school bookstore, she said.

Augsburg University

When she graduated from high school, Anderson attended Augsburg University in Minneapolis.

She majored in mass communications and eventually interned at the Minneapolis Spokesman-Recorder, where she eventually interviewed Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman to be elected to the United States Congress, in 1972.

While in college, Anderson said she was on the fringes of the Black Panther Party. Anderson's group did not participate in official Black Panther activities but did participate in campus uprisings.

"More or less, it was our college group, and we were not official," Anderson said. "We burned [then-president Richard] Nixon in effigy because we didn't like what he had done that particular year. And because [of that] we were accused of blocking a street in Minneapolis. We all got arrested."

The real world

After college, Anderson did a lot of bouncing around the nation. She spent time working at the Spokesman-Recorder before heading north to Alaska, where she married her husband, Willie Turner, in 1971.

"I worked at a place called Northern Commercial, which was the biggest department store in Fairbanks," Anderson said.

Anderson went on to say that she doesn't remember exactly what she did at Northern Commercial but believes it was in accounting or bookkeeping.

Later on, she went to work at the public library as the newspaper contact for the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner. It was during this time that Anderson gave birth to her daughter.

In 1973, Anderson and her family moved back to Arkansas where she went to work at the Arkansas Gazette. She was there until 1981 when she began freelancing. In 1997, Anderson began performing her one-woman show "Call Me Jemima," she said.

Moving to Northwest Arkansas

Anderson moved to Northwest Arkansas in 2001 at the direction of God, she said.

"I was sitting in church one morning, and the Holy Spirit spoke to me very clearly and said go to Fayetteville, help take care of your grandchildren until they're ready to go to college," Anderson said.

Anderson did as she was told and moved to Fayetteville where she helped her then-pregnant daughter raise her granddaughter, who is presently getting ready to graduate from Spelman College.

Two major events occurred for Anderson after she moved to Fayetteville: She met her future husband, Lawrence Anderson, and she began performing "Sitting on the Flat Side of a Dime" to a whole new audience.

Anderson married her husband in 2007, and they eventually moved out to Lincoln in 2009, she said. At one point Lawrence wanted to move to South Carolina, but Anderson had told him she had a promise to keep, so the couple stayed in Northwest Arkansas.

Originally, "Living on the Flat Side of A Dime" was performed in Little Rock in 2004, but Anderson brought the play to Northwest Arkansas where she performed it at the Walton Arts Center and other places.

Besides her plays, Anderson also wrote for various school papers as well as movie and book reviews, some of which appeared in the Arkansas Gazette, she said.

Present day

Today, Anderson enjoys her life in Lincoln with her husband and her family nearby. Her husband Lawrence has served as the chaplain for American Legion Post 29, and she is the commander of the American Legion Post 29 Auxiliary in Siloam Springs, she said.

One of Anderson's proudest achievements is being a grandmother.

"I think I'm a great grandmother," Anderson said. "I'm a better grandmother than I was a mother because I knew more about what I was doing when I was a grandmother than I did when I was a mother."

Anderson also said she feels like she has been a better wife the second time around. As the wife of a combat-wounded veteran, Anderson said it requires a lot of effort to care for her husband. She also spends time performing "Call Me Jemima" and "Sitting on the Flat Side of a Dime."

"I honestly believe that what I have to share is pertinent and it's edutainment," she said. "It's educational and it's informative and it's fun."