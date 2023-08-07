Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Little Rock police investigating fatal ‘domestic altercation’ on Scott Hamilton Drive

by Remington Miller | Today at 8:40 a.m.
FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this Jan. 26, 2021 file photo.

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a fatal “domestic altercation” that killed one person, police said on Twitter early Monday morning. 

Officers responded to 7900 Scott Hamilton Drive and found that the altercation had occurred before their arrival, a tweet from the department said just before 8 a.m. 

One person died of their injuries at a local hospital, and another was detained at the scene, the tweet said. 

The identity of the victim was not immediately released. 

Mark Edwards, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department, said Monday morning that more information about the victim's cause of death was not immediately available. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT