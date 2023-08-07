Little Rock police investigating fatal ‘domestic altercation’ on Scott Hamilton Drive

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a fatal “domestic altercation” that killed one person, police said on Twitter early Monday morning.

Officers responded to 7900 Scott Hamilton Drive and found that the altercation had occurred before their arrival, a tweet from the department said just before 8 a.m.

One person died of their injuries at a local hospital, and another was detained at the scene, the tweet said.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

Mark Edwards, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department, said Monday morning that more information about the victim's cause of death was not immediately available.