Mall revamp meetup attracts crowd

Somewhere between a person dressed up in a Spider-Man costume, a canopy with a handwritten sign attached to it that read "Prayer tent" and the entrance to The Pines mall that has been boarded up since a February 2022 fire, stood Tucker Bearden.

The 30-year-old would-be purchaser of the mall, his hair swooped back and a big smile on his face, talked and laughed with supporters and the curious on Saturday during a community meetup held in the mall's front parking lot. Leading up to the scene were several food trucks, and closer by was an old Suburban, its doors open and loud music blasting from its speakers.

Bearden has created a buzz in Pine Bluff with his plans to buy The Pines, which was built in the 1980s and closed three years ago. He says the $12 million cash deal is on schedule to close in November.

The afternoon affair was said to be a canned-food drive, but the carnival atmosphere attracted scores of people who said they had initially heard of the event through social media.

"We want to see some name-brand stores back in the mall," said the driver of a car that stopped abruptly to chat with those walking around. "We don't want to see just any old stores -- something nice." Her passenger nodded in agreement as they drove on.

Bearden, a self-avowed country boy who grew up in Pine Bluff, took the microphone and painted a picture of a renewed mall, hearkening back to the days when a child could come to the mall and it was something special.

"I grew up coming to The Pines mall seeing Santa Claus," he said. "You want to see Santa Claus again?"

"Yes!" said a chorus of the gathered.

"We're bringing it back bigger and better than anyone thought possible," Bearden said. "Do you feel me?

"We feel you!" hollered the crowd.

"A lot of people don't believe this is happening," Bearden said. "And Lord have mercy, it's going to be a project."

At one point, Bearden handed the mic to a woman who gave a rousing prayer, causing many of those listening to raise their hands in adoration as she intoned God in the mall's renewal. Her loud "amen" was echoed by many.

Bearden then introduced some of the key individuals who are helping him with the project – John Vernon, his business partner, and Edward Yalacki, his contractor.

Vernon, he said, was instrumental in making the project go forward.

"I made a phone call to John," Bearden told the crowd. "I told him about my idea for the mall and that this was a shot in the dark and that it ain't going to be easy. John said 'Let me make a call, and I'll call you back.' Five minutes later, my phone rings and he said 'Let's do it.'"

Vernon, in a separate interview, said he has worked with Bearden on other projects, one being a retreat center planned for Tennessee, but that he knew nothing about Pine Bluff until Bearden called him.

"I'm a consultant," Vernon said. "I put buyers and sellers together and try to get the dots connected."

Vernon said the mall would have a community center and business development center that includes training for entrepreneurs. He said he felt optimistic that the deal would close in late November, and that he is anticipating that, once the building is cleaned, construction would take about a year and a half -- although an exact timeline won't be known until engineers are able to assess what needs to be done. Once the project is underway, he said, the plan is to open the mall space little by little as improvements are made.

Asked who or what other entities were helping bankroll the venture, Vernon said "No comment," adding that he would be able to release such information after the closing.

A rough estimation is that it will take $50 million to renovate the mall, said Yalacki, a general contractor who said he will have his commercial contracting license by the time the sale is closed.

"Twenty-five million would just be skimming it," he said.

Yalacki, who is from Northwest Arkansas where he has experience building houses, said all the heating and air conditioning systems in the mall likely need to be replaced and that while some areas seem to be in good shape, most of the mall's wiring and some of the plumbing have been ransacked by thieves.

"They've broken into the walls and stolen the copper," he said. "Until we get electricians in here, we don't know what the damage is exactly. But even if it's $50 million, that's less than a third of what it would take to build this from the ground up so you're ahead there."

Asked if any part of the $50 million needed to be raised, both Vernon and Bearden said no.

"We're not looking to raise money," said Vernon, who hails from central Florida. "Those funds have been secured."

Three women, two of whom were sitting in fold-out chairs as they watched the afternoon unfold, said they were a little late to the event because they had been perusing the food truck offerings. They said Pine Bluff residents came because they were interested in what Bearden's plans were for the mall.

"I hope it happens," said Cara Lawson.

"I think it's going to happen, but I think it'll take longer than they think it's going to take," said Joyce Chamel.

John Fenley, himself an avant-garde business entrepreneur from Utah who now lives in Pine Bluff, said he felt certain that Bearden believes in the mall project.

"It helps when entrepreneurs are a little shortsighted," Fenley said. "If we knew going in how difficult something was going to be, we might not start projects. At the very least, Tucker has brought the community together to think about the future of the mall. That's worth something."