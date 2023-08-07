Man, 19, arrested in PB double homicide

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a July 16 double homicide drive-by that killed a 17-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.

Jayvion Marquet Williams, who was wanted by the Pine Bluff Police Department on multiple felonies, including the double homicide, turned himself in around 10:50 p.m. Saturday according to police. He was booked in at Jefferson County jail on two counts of capital murder, one count of battery in the first degree, one count of terroristic act, one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and one count theft by receiving.

Zamarion Moten, 17, and Vaniya Bennett, 14, were killed in the shooting at 2303 W. 17th Ave. about 6 p.m. on July 16. Police say Moten was shot to death in the front yard and Bennett was found shot inside the home.

Kaden McKay, 18, was found in a bedroom of the residence with a gunshot wound. He was hospitalized and has recovered, officials have said.

Witnesses told police that a vehicle drove by the residence and that someone on the passenger side shot from the window, hitting the two males who were in the front yard and the girl who was inside the house.

Detectives with the Police Department have also identified 19-year-old Trenton Xavion Rogers as a suspect in the case. Rogers is described by police as about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and as having brown eyes, black hair and a slim build. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

The two deaths and several other homicides this year involving teen victims have put the city on edge.

About two weeks ago, Police Chief Denise Richardson held a press conference, which was attended by Mayor Shirley Washington, during which the victims' families were comforted as well as the public assured the police were working to solve the cases.

"We are here to let the public know, No. 1, we hear you," Richardson said. "We are here to give our condolences to the families who have lost their children."