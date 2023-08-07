Maumelle mayor says 2021 audit completion is on track

Maumelle Mayor Caleb Norris on Thursday reiterated his confidence in former city finance director Liz Mathis' efforts to get the city's 2021 finances submitted for an audit.

"I believe this is the fastest and most recent audit that we've had in maybe seven or eight years," Norris said.

The completion of the 2021 report will mark the fourth finalized report and audit for Maumelle submitted by Mathis during her time as the city's finance director, which lasted less than three years.

Norris said the submission of the audit is "the least newsworthy" of the city's previous annual reports and deadlines, because Mathis aimed to help the city catch up.

Confirmation that the 2021 report was submitted came during the July 17 council meeting when Norris noted Mathis clarified that the report was drafted that day and sent to auditors for review.

"We anticipate that they will review everything we've got and, if it's like most years, they'll ask for something else or ask for clarification documents," Norris said. "We've given them, as of today, everything in preparation for the audit."

On July 18, Beatriz Sousa -- the current finance director -- emailed Kyle Elmore with the Forvis audit team and asked if they had received all of the necessary information.

Elmore explained that Mathis had sent "a number of emails with support" that week, but that they would not be able to get through the information provided at that time because he and others were out of the office.

"We have been reviewing the information and discussing the best way to get this completed," Elmore wrote in an email to Sousa on July 28. He added that once David Coleman -- a partner working from Forvis' Rogers office -- had returned, they could establish a plan.

Efforts to receive confirmation from the Forvis team last week were unsuccessful. It is unclear whether Forvis actually received a drafted report and all of the necessary information from Mathis.

Mathis has worked hourly for the city since her resignation in March, noting that she aimed initially to submit the comprehensive report to the Forvis auditors well before the June 30 fiscal deadline.

Mathis said the progress made toward the submission was delayed because she was working full-time for another company after her departure as director in March. She also was attempting to help the city of Maumelle with a new payroll transition while trying to monitor her health, she said.

During the June 20 council meeting, Mathis told members she hoped to have the report submitted by the end of the week or early the following week -- around June 26. Had she met that deadline, the city probably would have heard back from auditors by the end of July, she said.

Norris added Thursday that he is not sure when the city should expect the 2021 audit to be finalized, but that meetings with Forvis will take place in Maumelle on Aug. 21. He said the "intent" behind the Aug. 21 meeting is unclear right now.

On Sunday, Council Member Steve Mosley said he plans to follow up with the auditors this week and raise questions during tonight's council meeting to ensure that the auditors have what they need to move forward.

In light of Mathis' work and how time-consuming the comprehensive reports have been for the city, Mosley suggested that they consider using a portion of their budget to have Forvis assist with annual reports in the future, taking a large weight off the finance director.

Sousa said she was interested in that option and that it would greatly help with the 2022 report because her attention remains on having "super clean accounting" for the 2023 books.

Tonight's council meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers at 550 Edgewood Drive in Maumelle.