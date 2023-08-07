MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR race suspended

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday was suspended due to rain and was scheduled to resume today. The FireKeepers 400 began after a 1-hour, 43-minute rain delay. And 74 laps later, precipitation pushed the drivers out of their cars during a red-flag stoppage that lasted nearly an hour before the 200-lap race was postponed. Shortly before the race was suspended, Tyler Reddick took the lead after a restart and was followed by Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson and points leader Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Busch's race ended after just 14 laps because he spun out and hit a wall after making side-by-side contact with Ryan Blaney. Truex, meanwhile, stayed on the track to take the lead.

GOLF

DeChambeau fires a 58

Bryson DeChambeau became the fourth player on a top-level tour to shoot 58 on Sunday, making birdie on his last four holes to finally capture his first LIV Golf title at the rain-softened Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va. DeChambeau holed a 35-foot putt on the par-3 18th and leapt in the air with both arms extended to celebrate his lowest score ever and first LIV victory. Jim Furyk had a 58 in the Travelers Championship on the PGA Tour in 2016, while Ryo Ishikawa at The Crowns in 2010 and S.H. Kim at the 2021 Golf Partner Pro-Am each shot 58 on the Japan Golf Tour. What made DeChambeau's round stand out was he shot 58 with a bogey. DeChambeau finished at 23-under 187 for a six-shot victory over Mito Pereira, earning the $4 million payoff for the individual competition.

Boutier wins by 2 strokes

Celine Boutier won the Women's Scottish Open by two strokes on Sunday to back up her first major last week in the Evian Championship. The No. 4-ranked French player shot 2-under 70 on Sunday to clinch back-to-back wins and will head into the upcoming Women's British Open at Walton Heath in southern England with plenty of confidence. Boutier led by three shots after the third round and also had that advantage heading down the stretch before making bogeys at Nos. 14 and 16. When Hyo Joo Kim of South Korea birdied the last to post 65 and set a target at 13 under overall, Boutier's lead was down to one stroke. However, Boutier curled in a long right-to-left putt on No. 17 and was able to walk down the par-5 18th at Dundonald Links in some comfort. She tapped in for par to finish on 15-under 273 and win for the third time in 2023, having also captured the title at the LPGA Drive On Championship in March. Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez shot a 70 on Sunday and finished at 1-under 287.

TENNIS

Gauff's win her 4th title

A little more than a month ago, Coco Gauff left Wimbledon after a first-round loss that left her dispirited and unsure of what she needed to do. That seems kind of far away after she won the trophy at the very next tournament she entered. Surging at the end of each set, Gauff defeated Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 in the DC Open women's final on Sunday for the fourth WTA Tour singles title of her career. Gauff, 19, did not drop a set all week in the hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open. This was her second trophy of the season, alongside one in Auckland, New Zealand, in January. She is ranked No. 7 and was seeded No. 3 in Washington. Gauff, the runner-up at the 2022 French Open, hit seven aces and improved to 4-1 in tour finals. Dan Evans became, at age 33, the oldest men's champion in Washington since Jimmy Connors was 35 in 1988 by beating Tallon Griekspoor 7-5, 6-3 in a final delayed by more than two hours in the second set because of a thunderstorm.

HOCKEY

Karlsson dealt to Pittsburgh

Erik Karlsson is heading to the Pittsburgh Penguins in their latest win-now move, a midsummer blockbuster trade with the San Jose Sharks that also involves the Montreal Canadiens. Pittsburgh traded a 2024 first-round pick, forward Mikael Granlund and defenseman Jan Rutta to San Jose and goaltender Casey DeSmith, defenseman Jeff Petry, a 2025 second-round pick and prospect Nathan Legare to Montreal as part of the deal for the three-time Norris Trophy winner. Karlsson is the first defenseman to be traded fresh off winning the Norris as the NHL's top defenseman since Doug Harvey in 1961. The 33-year-old Swede became the first player at the position to record 100 points in a season since Brian Leetch in 1991-92. The complicated trade included the Canadiens to make the salaries work. Karlsson has four years left on his contract at a cap hit of $11.5 million -- $1.5 million of which San Jose will retain through the end of the deal in 2027.

Coyotes, Dumba reach deal

Defenseman Matt Dumba has agreed to a one-year, $3.9 million contract with the Arizona Coyotes, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. Dumba played 10 seasons with Minnesota after the Wild selected him with the seventh overall pick in the 2012 NHL Draft. He served as an alternate captain for the Wild the past two seasons, playing more of a shutdown role after being one of the NHL's better two-way defensemen. The 29-year-old had a 50-point season while playing all 82 games in 2017-18 has scored 20 points at least seven times. The Saskatchewan native had four goals and 14 assists in 79 games last season.

FOOTBALL

Panthers sign LB Houston

The Carolina Panthers agreed to terms with four-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Justin Houston on a one-year contract on Sunday. Houston, a 12-year NFL veteran, gives the Panthers the veteran edge rusher they sought to play opposite Brian Burns. Houston has 111 1/2 sacks during his career, including 9 1/2 last season for the Baltimore Ravens. Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer had previously said the Panthers were seeking to add an edge rusher for Carolina's new 3-4 defensive scheme to help take some of the pressure off Burns, a Pro Bowl player last season. Houston's best season came in 2014 when he was selected as an All-Pro, finishing with 22 sacks while playing for the Kansas City Chiefs.

BASEBALL

Phillies' Marsh placed on IL

The Philadelphia Phillies placed outfielder Brandon Marsh on the 10-day injured list on Sunday with a left knee contusion. Marsh got hurt during Saturday night's 9-6 victory over Kansas City when he crashed into the center-field wall trying to catch Samad Taylor's fifth-inning triple. X-rays were negative, but further tests revealed the contusion. Phillies Manager Rob Thomson expects Marsh to be sidelined for two to three weeks. The Phillies recalled Weston Wilson from Lehigh Valley to take Marsh's spot on the roster. A career minor leaguer, the 28-year-old Wilson is batting .260 with 25 home runs and 69 RBI in 100 games at Lehigh Valley.

SOCCER

Kane considers Bayern's offer

Harry Kane scored four goals in a preseason game for Tottenham on Sunday as speculation continues to swirl about his future amid interest in the striker from Bayern Munich. The England captain, who has one year left on his contract at Tottenham, is reportedly the subject of a take-it-or-leave-it offer from Bayern of more than $110 million. Kane started the friendly game at home against Shakhtar Donetsk and scored the first four of his team's goals in a 5-1 win that highlighted his importance to Tottenham. Kane, 30, was given a standing ovation by Tottenham fans after being substituted late in the game, and he applauded back. He then returned to the field to applaud fans after the final whistle.

Coco Gauff, of the United States, holds the trophy as she celebrates after defeating Maria Sakkari, of Germany, in the women's singles final of the DC Open tennis tournament Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)



Maria Sakkari, of Germany, wipes her eye after the women's singles final of the DC Open tennis tournament Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Washington. Sakkari was defeated by Coco Gauff, of the United States. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)



Coco Gauff, of the United States, kisses the trophy after defeating Maria Sakkari, of Germany, in the women's singles final of the DC Open tennis tournament Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)



Coco Gauff, of the United States, celebrates after a point against Maria Sakkari, of Germany, during the women's singles final of the DC Open tennis tournament Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)



Maria Sakkari, of Germany, celebrates after a point against Coco Gauff, of the United States, during the women's singles final of the DC Open tennis tournament Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)



Maria Sakkari, of Germany, cannot get to a serve by Coco Gauff, of the United States, during the women's singles final of the DC Open tennis tournament Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)



Coco Gauff, of the United States, hits the ball back against Maria Sakkari, of Germany, during the women's singles final of the DC Open tennis tournament Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)



Coco Gauff, of the United States, hits the ball back against Maria Sakkari, of Germany, during the women's singles final of the DC Open tennis tournament Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

