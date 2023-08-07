Other Days

100 years ago

August 7, 1923

PARAGOULD -- The Greene County Bankers Association was organized Saturday at the Vandervoort hotel during a meeting at which more than 50 persons were in attendance. J.M. Lowe of the First National Bank was elected chairman; H.W. Woosley of the National Bank of Commerce, vice chairman and Fred Watson of the Security Bank and Trust Company, secretary treasurer. The next meeting will be held two weeks hence at the Vandervoort hotel. The constitution and by-laws will be adopted.

50 years ago

August 7, 1973

OZARK -- Summer schools are being operated at 35 places in the county and the attendance is large. The county superintendent also reports much repair and improvement of school buildings.

25 years ago

August 7, 1998

The Museum of Black Arkansans and Performing Arts Summer Youths will present their production of Turtle Cove at 8 p.m. today in the Outdoor Theater at 1208 Louisiana St. in Little Rock. The play is a fairy tale about two slave children in the enchanted forest of Turtle Cove. Tickets cost $5. More information is available at 372-0018.

10 years ago

August 7, 2013

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center staff members are taking extra precautions this week after routine screenings revealed 30 patients and one family member in the hospital's cancer institute had Influenza A. Staff and visitors in the clinical areas of the Winthrop Rockefeller Cancer Institute are being encouraged to wear masks, wash their hands and report any flu-like symptoms to the clinic staff immediately, UAMS spokesman Leslie Taylor said. Staff members in those areas are also being offered antiviral drugs as a precautionary matter, she said. The illness was detected in 30 patients with myeloma, a cancer of the blood cells, Taylor said. Because cancer patients often have compromised or weakened immune systems, UAMS regularly tests for viruses and illnesses, she said. The presence of influenza isn't unusual, but it isn't typical to see so many sick with it during the summer, Taylor said. Patients have been treated with the antiviral drug Tamiflu, which has eased the illness, she said.