Pope Francis tells pilgrims to follow dreams

LISBON, Portugal -- Pope Francis told young people on Sunday the Catholic Church needs them and urged them to follow their dreams as he wrapped up World Youth Day in Portugal with a large open-air Mass and an announcement that the next edition would be held in Asia for the first time in three decades.

News that Seoul, South Korea would host World Youth Day in 2027 was a reflection of the continent's increasing importance to the Catholic Church, given the church is young and growing there, whereas it is withering in traditionally Christian lands in Europe.

Francis made the announcement at the end of a Mass before an estimated 1.5 million pilgrims, many of whom camped out overnight on the Lisbon field so they could be in place for the grand finale of the Catholic festival. Joining them were some 700 bishops and 10,000 priests, the Vatican said.

Later, before departing, Francis went to thank some of the event's around 30,000 international volunteers. They assembled at a riverside site despite the afternoon heat that reached around 104 degrees Fahrenheit and prompted authorities to issue an extreme weather alert. The pontiff appeared uncomfortable in the heat as he toured the site in an open-topped popemobile, but was at ease as he gave a speech from a shaded stage.

Francis largely stuck to a script at the Mass but again skipped much of his prepared homily, continuing the improvisation that has characterized his five-day trip to Portugal to preside over the Lisbon edition of World Youth Day.









Early on in his 10-year papacy, Francis would frequently go rogue and ignore his pre-planned speeches, seemingly moved by the moment to engage directly with the crowd. In more recent years, he largely stuck to a script especially when visiting places where Christians are a minority or where his audiences might not appreciate his informal style.

But in Lisbon, he was back on comfortable turf, with many people who can easily follow his native Spanish and seemed to appreciate his conversational way of communicating. They also seemed to appreciate the massive turnout.

"I never thought that so many people would come," said Ana Garcia Prat, a 23-year-old Spanish pilgrim in Lisbon. "In my head, I never pictured a Mass with so many people from so many different countries."

On Sunday, Francis urged young people to follow their dreams and not be afraid of failing, reprising a theme that St. John Paul II frequently repeated during his quarter century of World Youth Days.

"As young people, you want to change the world and it is good that you want to change the world and work for justice and peace," Francis said. "The Church and the world need you, the young, as much as the earth needs rain."

"Do not be afraid!" he said.

Francis gave a special shout-out to John Paul II , recalling that he launched the World Youth Day events in the 1980s to inspire the next generation of Catholics.

Information for this article was contributed by Filipe Bento and Jorge Jeronimo of The Associated Press.

