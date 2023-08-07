RAZORBACKS REPORT: Hogs bask in break from heat

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks got a bit of a reprieve from high summer for practice No. 3 of training camp on Sunday.

The Razorbacks put on full-sized shoulder pads for the first time to pair with helmets and shorts, and they did it mostly inside the Walker Pavilion with temperatures in the mid to high 70s during the morning workout. That's a contrast to the 100-plus heat index last Friday that motivated Coach Sam Pittman to move the scheduled afternoon practice to 6:40 a.m.

Some portions of the practice, such as an inside run period, were held outside while the receivers and defensive backs matched up against each other on the indoor turf.

The reason for the unseasonably cooler weather: Overcast skies lingering after a front moved through in the early morning that produced several hours of rain and mist.

Special teams coordinator Scott Fountain was the featured assistant coach for media interviews, following running backs coach Jimmy Smith's appearance on Saturday.

Fountain was joined by junior place kicker Cam Little, whose 82.5% career field goal rate is on pace to break Connor Limpert's school record (78.6%), and sophomore long snapper Eli Stein.

Arkansas will conduct today's 9:05 a.m. practice in shoulder pads and shorts again, then will do full pads for the first time in Tuesday's 9:05 a.m. workout.

First-year defensive backs coach Deron Wilson and a few players in the secondary are scheduled to conduct media interviews today, followed by receivers coach Kenny Guiton and some of his charges on Tuesday.

Pick plays

Defensive backs Christian Ford, Jayden Johnson and RJ Johnson had interceptions, in that order, during the 34-play, 2-on-3 coverage drills inside the Walker Pavilion early in practice.

Ford, a true freshman, jumped in front of a receiver over the middle to snare a Jacolby Criswell pass. Later, junior Jayden Johnson did the same, stepping in front of Jace Petty for an interception.

The true freshman RJ Johnson was playing over the top on a Malachi Singleton pass for Kalil Girault deep down the right sideline and showed great concentration by making the interception through a tangle of arms.

Aidan McCowan, Jaylen Lewis and Kee'yon Stewart had pass breakups during the period, with Stewart's effort knocking the helmet off Bryce Stephens on a crossing route.

Big shots

Quarterbacks KJ Jefferson, Jacolby Criswell, Cade Fortin and Malachi Singleton combined to go 21 for 34 in the 2-on-3 coverage drills. Their 61.8% completions mark represented an improvement over Saturday's 15 for 29 (51.7%) showing in the 2-on-2 slot coverage period.

Criswell had some picks into coverage but he also connected with Isaiah Sategna on a deep route for a score on his first rep of the period. Jefferson also found Sategna deep down the left sideline for a would-be touchdown.

Sam Mbake got a great release and a step on Jaheim Singletary to bring in a deep pass from Jefferson over the right side. Jefferson also found Isaac TeSlaa down the left sideline just beyond freshman Christian Ford for a huge gainer and likely touchdown.

Kick talk

Special teams coordinator Scott Fountain said punt returner Bryce Stephens and kickoff returner AJ Green are back in their same spots this year but could face stiff competition from Isaiah Sategna, particularly on kickoffs.

"He was a very good returner in high school," Fountain said, referencing Sategna's exploits at Fayetteville High.

"Punt return, leaving spring, obviously we've got Bryce Stephens. Jaylen Braxton is a freshman. I really like him. He's a very fast kid; a bigger kid. And obviously Isaiah Sategna as well. I think all three of those guys have a chance for us back there."

Fountain liked the Hogs' FBS-best 85.3% touchback rate provided by strong-legged Jake Bates, but he says the coaches are discussing the idea of trying to strategically pin teams inside the 25-yard line more often this season. Cam Little, Devin Bale and Blake Ford are in the running to replace Bates on kickoffs.

Defensive depth

Transfer Jaheim Singleton moved up to the first unit to get reps at cornerback opposite Lorando "Snaxx" Johnson during fastball starts.

Dwight McGlothern, a 13-game starter with 52 tackles and 4 interceptions last season, worked Jaylon Braxton with the second unit.

Transfer Keivie Rose got reps with the starters at defensive tackle, paired with Cam Ball on Sunday. Eric Gregory and Taurean Carter worked inside with the second group, while Marcus Miller and Anthony "Tank" Booker, who got first-team reps on Saturday, went with the threes.

The lead linebacker duo of Chris Paul and Antonio Grier was backed by Jordan Crook and transfer Jaheim Thomas, with true freshmen Carson Dean and Brad Spence behind them.

New Hog

The Razorbacks have begun to incorporate the position title "Hog," as usage for the traditional "Nickel" role. Redshirt freshman Jaylen Lewis has been the first-team player at that spot, backed by transfer senior AJ Braithwaite and walk-on freshman Jabrae Shaw from Pine Bluff.

Coach Sam Pittman used the term "Hog" in his pre-camp press conference when describing where Braithwaite, a 6-foot, 187-pounder from Miami, Fla., and Western Kentucky, would play.

"It's kind of a Sam/Will linebacker removed," Pittman said. "A guy who can tackle and a guy who can cover."

Rough edges

The Razorbacks incorporated bubble passes in a half-line format as part of a ball security period, which Coach Sam Pittman had advertised as a new drill prior to camp.

The play on the edges was very physical, with wideouts taking on corners and safeties on the edges and the defensive backs applying some big thud hits on the pass catchers.

Transfer safety Al Walcott, a 6-2, 210-pounder from Wilmington, N.C., and Baylor, delivered a big shot early in the period.

Fastball starts

Tailback Raheim "Rocket" Sanders had a pair of strong runs to open the fastball start period on Sunday. Sanders had a good RPO carry over right guard Brady Latham to open the drill, then took an old-fashioned lead play at the left tackle for another solid gain. His third carry up the middle was stuffed for no gain, then KJ Jefferson was pressured on a roll-out pass and threw out of bounds on the final snap.

Jacolby Criswell found Isaiah Sategna for a big reception to open the four-play set for the second unit. That was followed by a pair of short AJ Green runs. On the fourth play, defensive end Landon Jackson beat his man on the left edge and would've had a sack. Instead, Criswell rolled right and scrambled over the edge.

Rashod Dubinion had a couple of short runs on handoffs from Cade Fortin to open the third group. Malachi Singleton's first snap resulted in a false start flag on the offense. Singleton completed a pair of throws over the right edge to tight end Ty Washington after that.

The last of them led to a big collision between Washington and defensive back TJ Metcalf, who came away with pain in his midsection.

Stein way

Special teams coordinator Scott Fountain said he was proud that freshman long snapper Eli Stein accounted for two solo tackles last season, which can be a rare feat for a snapper.

While the casual fan might not remember the tackles, the 6-3, 231-pound Stein, who wears No. 48, has a clear memory of those stops on punt returns.

"Cincinnati and BYU," Stein said, referencing his tackles in the season opener and a Week 7 52-35 road win in Provo, Utah.

Stein played defensive end, linebacker and tight end for his small high school in Cambridge, Wis., so he's familiar with tackling and being tackled. Still, his teammates' reactions to his tackle in the season-opening 31-24 win against Cincinnati was meaningful.

"I made the tackle and I didn't really comprehend what happened," Stein said. "I got to the sideline and they're telling me 'Dude, the last snapper, I don't even think he got one last year.'

"It was the first game and I was just coming from my high school game where I played both ways, so it was kind of just normal to me. Then when it sunk in, I was like 'Yeah, this is pretty cool.' ... It was awesome."